Version 1.0.11f7 is Live

Hello everyone! This is another small patch to fix a few bugs and introduce a new twist to Time Attack Mode. Make sure to update your game to the latest version for the best experience!
Changes
- Game: Added a small limiter in Time Attack mode which prevents you from overflowing the timer. When the timer darkens, Gems will not add to the max time, however the timer will brighten back up after 2 seconds on Slow Game Speed, 1 second on Middle, and ⅔ of a second on Fast.
Bug Fixes
- Studio: Fixed a bug that prevented sliders from moving fast keyboard directions were held down
- Studio: Fixed Masking setting the background to the wrong colors when Frame or Primary Colors were used for the Negative Color
- Maker: Fixed tool cursors remaining active when opening the Save, Open, or Play menus
As always, thank you for playing. Enjoy!
- Danny
