Version 1.0.11f7 is Live

Hello everyone! This is another small patch to fix a few bugs and introduce a new twist to Time Attack Mode. Make sure to update your game to the latest version for the best experience!

Changes

Game: Added a small limiter in Time Attack mode which prevents you from overflowing the timer. When the timer darkens, Gems will not add to the max time, however the timer will brighten back up after 2 seconds on Slow Game Speed, 1 second on Middle, and ⅔ of a second on Fast.

Bug Fixes