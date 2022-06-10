VAIL 0.7.6 Patch Notes

The best place to get the latest information directly from the community and devs is on Discord! Join us and provide your input, and learn about what's next!

Patch Highlights

Armory:

The Armory has had some small improvements, and is currently being revamped. It isn't finished yet, but the construction crews have cleared out for the weekend. Let us know what you think of the changes over on discord!

Este:

An updated version of Este has been given Team Deathmatch, which is still work in progress, and we've been getting tons of great feedback on the map. Keep the comments coming!

General Patch Notes

Bugfixes

Spectators will no longer get controllers of different colors, and will always have a left and right controller

The artifact will respawn back in bounds when thrown out of bounds. (most of the time, if you find spots where it doesn't, please notify us on discord)

The scanner will no longer block bullets and explosion damage

Guns will no longer stay highlighted after death

The line showing where you were shot from on death has been added back in

A lot of crashes have been fixed and removed, Thank you to all those who send in crash reports.

Minor Changes

Hand grip poses for many objects have been updated

Some more props have been added to Miru, to both playable and non playable areas

Bots have had some changes and are closer to being working again

The single fire for the Vector has been removed, bringing it in line with all other weapons that only have two firing modes.

Map Changes

New lighting passes on all maps.

More Performance Optimizations

Khidi and Suna have received collision improvements.

Known Issues

Gun sights and mags sometimes visible on players chest when they shouldn't be

Ammo counter doesn't immediately change sides when switching hand dominance (Must respawn or reload)

Switching Magazine Grip Mode doesn't immediately change when switching (Must respawn or reload)

Flashbang has infinite range

Teammate highlights are sometimes wrong on initial map loading

After an extended time players can get immune to flashbangs

Putting in the incorrect server password gives a "Network Error"

Joining a server gives wrong loadout on first spawn

Scanner gets duplicated when another player grabs it off of another player

