NA RCS Season 7 June Online Major

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get ready for our first online event of Season 7!

start.gg/RCSJune

Prizes

Champion Olympia skin for ALL participants.

$1000 in prize money provided by start.gg for premier RCS events!

Our first ever event on rollback netcode features Rivals Singles on Saturday, June 11th where all participants will earn a brand new Champion Olympia DLC skin and a chance at $1000 in prizes provided by start.gg. Compete for glory, League Points, and cash prizes in our first online major of Season 7.

Registration Deadline - 6/10/21 @ 11:59 PM PT

Check In: All players must check in before bracket start so we can confirm attendance. This helps everything run smoothly because we can generate a bracket with only people who are online and ready to play - less waiting for everyone! Check-ins are available up to 30 minutes before bracket start by going to the event page.

Rivals Singles Check-ins - 6/11/2021 @ 12:30 PM PT / 2:30 CT / 3:30 ET

Event Link: start.gg/RCSJune

Rivals Singles (Stream) - 6/11/2021 @ 1 PM PT / 3 CT / 4 ET

twitch.tv/RivalsOfAether

Entrants must show up and participate to be eligible for the Champion Olympia skin code. Codes will be emailed to players the week after the event after brackets and prizes are verified.