为夏季的预热~ 定期更新&折扣活动 2022/06/11 Warm up for summer

**天气逐渐热起来了呢，因为隔壁的RPGmaker迟迟不发售，所以更新幻恋夜宴变得勤快一点啦~

为夏促预热，本次进行-10%折扣活动，直接衔接夏促，也就是长达一个月的打折活动。

感谢大家继续支持《幻恋夜宴》和《东方恋迷踪》，争取在这个夏天把集换式卡牌/Steam徽章的销量给达标。

提前感谢大家支持啦~

The weather is getting hotter and hotter. Because the RPGmaker next door is not on sale yet. So update this game to be more diligent~

In order to warm up the summer promotion, a -10% discount will be offered this time to directly connect with the summer promotion, that is, a one month discount.

Thank you for your continued support for the 《Halluici-Sabbat of Koishi》 and 《Touihou Koi-Mystery》, and strive to achieve the sales of the set cards /Steam badges this summer.[

Thank you in advance for your support~**

此外，一如既往的贺图~

依然是个人的约稿~

In addition, as always~

Still a personal request~



感谢画师カンパ画的泳装秦心

Swimsuit Kokoro by カンパ

夏天，说起来就是很炎热的季节，不知道看着海边的心酱的插画的各位，有没有感到一丝清凉呢？

如果这份意境能够传达到诸位心底，那真是太好了

Summer is very hot. Do you feel a little cool when you look at the illustration of the Kokoro-chan on the seaside?

It would be great if this artistic conception could be conveyed to your hearts

之前爱发电的投票结果已经公布啦~

新添加的BOSS是秦心哟~ 甚至连BOSS的动作都已经决定好了~

The vote announced that the new boss is Kokoro



也感谢大家一如既往地支持我们

我们的爱发电地址是：爱发电

游戏的攻略书也已经在筹备中了，下半年应该就能开始制作，然后发到各位支持过我们的玩家手中了（当然也会有电子版DLC）

The introduction book of the game is already under preparation. It should be produced in the second half of the year, and then sent to the players who have supported us~

(of course, there will also be an electronic version of DLC)

然后是更新列表：Updates~

0、剧情。打败中国美味蘑菇后新增了恋恋领悟岚舞的剧情

1、关卡。完成了莉莉白二阶段 [深春]莉莉白 的制作

2、技能。完成了技能 岚舞[天壤暴风的爱恋] 的制作

3、优化。为莉莉白关卡增加了篝火

4、优化。战败时按右键可以跳过本我的等待直接重开

5、优化。优化了弹反音效的随机，增加钝击音效的设定

6、修复。中国美味蘑菇关卡重新挑战时不会出现黄蘑菇剧情

7、修复。修复了一些敌人的高度变化bug

8、修复。修复了一些攻击判定帧过长的bug

9、修复。修复了一些子弹没有寿命的bug

10、修复。进入结局时不会出现地名提示

11、优化。恋恋的子弹被弹反时会进入子弹时间

12、成就。新增部分成就

下次的更新计划，大概就是3-4山洞里的双刀骷髅啦~ 绝对不会让大家失望，肯定会受苦的！

The next update plan is probably a 3-4 double blade skeleton~

**再次感谢大家的支持！

尽情期待崭新的卡牌/徽章/头像框

大约只差数百份就可以满足啦，争取在6月移除无资格标签~！

Thank you for your support~

Look forward to new Cards / BADGES / Picture Frames**