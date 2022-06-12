The Chronicles of Myrtana: Archolos is now available in German!

Big thanks go to everyone in German community who translated the game!

If you intend to switch to the German localization, right click on CoM: Archolos in your Steam library, choose "Properties" and go to the "Language" tab.

To report translation bugs in the German version, we recommend posting them on our Discord.

Other localizations that are actively being worked on are: Russian, Italian, Spanish and Czech.

If you want to help translating the game into your own language or help the existing translation teams, get in touch with us on our Discord.

Have fun!