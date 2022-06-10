Bug fixes:

-[Major] Portal disappears after leaving the final boss fight room

-[Major] shield bug that makes you invincible against the Brain

-[Major] you can no more buy Items from the parasite or the mutation menu if you bought every item of the category

-[Minor]Translation bug fixed

Balance patch:

-[Item - Elephantasis] reduces the range of the disadvantage

-[Bosses - Brain, Heart, Intestine, Muscle] massive HP up

-[Character - Covid] power up upgrade

-[Enemi - spawner in the muscle] massive HP up and speed up of the spawned enemies

To be changed:

-[Minor] save not loading correctly resetting the keyboard parameter (azerty or qwerty)

-[Minor] lighting bug when moving at high speed with a big screen

-[Minor] minimap vibrating when moving

-[Major] no-hit achievement too easy to get with shield

-[Major] Controller Support

-[Major] Muscle rework