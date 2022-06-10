 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Way To Die update for 10 June 2022

V1.014

Share · View all patches · Build 8914863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
-[Major] Portal disappears after leaving the final boss fight room
-[Major] shield bug that makes you invincible against the Brain
-[Major] you can no more buy Items from the parasite or the mutation menu if you bought every item of the category
-[Minor]Translation bug fixed

Balance patch:
-[Item - Elephantasis] reduces the range of the disadvantage
-[Bosses - Brain, Heart, Intestine, Muscle] massive HP up
-[Character - Covid] power up upgrade
-[Enemi - spawner in the muscle] massive HP up and speed up of the spawned enemies

To be changed:
-[Minor] save not loading correctly resetting the keyboard parameter (azerty or qwerty)
-[Minor] lighting bug when moving at high speed with a big screen
-[Minor] minimap vibrating when moving
-[Major] no-hit achievement too easy to get with shield
-[Major] Controller Support
-[Major] Muscle rework

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link