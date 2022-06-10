Bug fixes:
-[Major] Portal disappears after leaving the final boss fight room
-[Major] shield bug that makes you invincible against the Brain
-[Major] you can no more buy Items from the parasite or the mutation menu if you bought every item of the category
-[Minor]Translation bug fixed
Balance patch:
-[Item - Elephantasis] reduces the range of the disadvantage
-[Bosses - Brain, Heart, Intestine, Muscle] massive HP up
-[Character - Covid] power up upgrade
-[Enemi - spawner in the muscle] massive HP up and speed up of the spawned enemies
To be changed:
-[Minor] save not loading correctly resetting the keyboard parameter (azerty or qwerty)
-[Minor] lighting bug when moving at high speed with a big screen
-[Minor] minimap vibrating when moving
-[Major] no-hit achievement too easy to get with shield
-[Major] Controller Support
-[Major] Muscle rework
