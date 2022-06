New patch for the main version is up!

-Fixed a critical bug where the game would spawn a ton of monsters and cause a FPS meltdown

-Monster's HP has been buffed on higher levels

-Monster's damage has been nerf to scale less rapidly

-GUI tooltip of spell damage is a bit up, should bother less

-Fire Spirit now casts from within the caster

In light of these new changes we're going for a new Season so go ahead and try to reach first place in the Season 6 Highscore board!!