UPDATE - ACT 2: Infiltration

We are happy to share what we were working on for the past few months.

A lot has happened since then, both with the game and at our studio, but through trials and tribulations we finally got to this point.

Act 2 has a lot more content than Act 1 offered.

In the current build, you'll be able to walk around the office, have a run-in with Xiao, go out for a drink with Kate, among other things.

Of course, you'll also be able to play all the way through to the end of Act 2.

There are more branching paths this time around, so we hope you'll go back and check everything out.

We are already planning future patch content, which is set to arrive before Act 3 is released.

Among the planned updates are:

Some UI enhancements and Quality of Life features

Encounters with more people (Amber, Martina, and maybe more)

Steam Achievements

Hangout Sessions with Jay

Adaptive Difficulty

Chapter Select

And more...

We keep you posted as the updates come. There is already a small patch in the pipeline, so stay tuned for that.

In the meantime, you can look at this artwork Ellie made to celebrate the release of Act 2.

We hope you enjoy your time in Seattle and love the world, and the characters inhabiting this world.

Thank you for supporting the development of Code.Breaker().