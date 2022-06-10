V0.6.1 - Hotfixes for Achievements

Thank you to everyone for staying patient as I try to work out bugs and issues with the game. Please join the Discord if you have any bugs to report or feedback to give, as I try to read through the messages on there daily.

Fixes

Fixed some issues with certain Achievements either not unlocking when conditions were met or they were unlocking even when conditions weren't met.

Fixed some localization errors with Polish, Japanese, and Chinese.

Gameplay

The game was slightly too hard especially at lower Darkness levels. The game could be harder at higher Darkness levels so I plan to have more interesting Darkness levels in the future for more hardcore players.

HP increased by +1 on every character.

Enemy spawn rate slightly reduced at the 8-10 minutes mark.

Removed feature that caused you to automatically shoot during reload if you got your ammo refilled from any source. It seems most players found this feature to be an annoyance.

