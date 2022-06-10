Stream Animals: Free For All - Update 1 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8914465 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 21:13:26 UTC by Wendy

We have released another update to Free For All!

Survival Season 1

Our first Survival Season will be starting on June 15th! We will post a more detailed description of the rules and rewards early next week.

Global Leaderboard

You can now view the global leaderboard in the Survival Season matches by pressing the Tab key. It will only show the top 1000 competitors.

Patch Notes

Added: Global Leaderboard for Survival Season matches.

Fixed: When only 2 animals are left, try to only do events that guarantee a winner.

Added: Date to store when next inventory reset is.

Follow us on Twitter or join us on Discord to stay updated!