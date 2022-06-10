 Skip to content

Stream Animals: Free For All update for 10 June 2022

Stream Animals: Free For All - Update 1 - Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released another update to Free For All!

Survival Season 1
Our first Survival Season will be starting on June 15th! We will post a more detailed description of the rules and rewards early next week.

Global Leaderboard
You can now view the global leaderboard in the Survival Season matches by pressing the Tab key. It will only show the top 1000 competitors.

Patch Notes

  • Added: Global Leaderboard for Survival Season matches.
  • Fixed: When only 2 animals are left, try to only do events that guarantee a winner.
  • Added: Date to store when next inventory reset is.

