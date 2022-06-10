New Content Update!

Hello,
we have released a new update today adding new content and fixing various bugs! As usual, another update will be out late next week too! Cheers!
Added a new level theme
Added a new entity
Two new achievements
Added almond water item
Two new weapons, similar to the Musket; The Blunderbuss and Flintlock Pistol
Fixed revive panel still sometimes showing when revived
Added blood drips from ceilings that appear in torture rooms, can be drunk at expense of sanity
Fixed ceiling lanterns flickering
Fixed a bug where starting a multiplayer game will clear your single-player save data
Player skin is saved for single-player games
Fixed dropping items in multiplayer dropping the item at the host's position instead of yours
Fixed a bug where Psychiatrist sanity was not updating/displaying correctly
fixed a bug where entities sometimes move VERY fast
Fixed a bug with the "Hound" that sometimes prevented him from dealing damage to players
Fixed a bug where you can sometimes take damage when a different player is hit
Added two new skins: A male soldier and a female soldier
fixed bug where dancing shadow lady would spawn endless hostile entities in multiplayer
Fixed some shadow bugs
Fixed various syncing bugs in multiplayer
Fixed various other smaller bugs...
Changed files in this update