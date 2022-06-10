New Content Update!

Hello,

we have released a new update today adding new content and fixing various bugs! As usual, another update will be out late next week too! Cheers!

Added a new level theme

Added a new entity

Two new achievements

Added almond water item

Two new weapons, similar to the Musket; The Blunderbuss and Flintlock Pistol

Fixed revive panel still sometimes showing when revived

Added blood drips from ceilings that appear in torture rooms, can be drunk at expense of sanity

Fixed ceiling lanterns flickering

Fixed a bug where starting a multiplayer game will clear your single-player save data

Player skin is saved for single-player games

Fixed dropping items in multiplayer dropping the item at the host's position instead of yours

Fixed a bug where Psychiatrist sanity was not updating/displaying correctly

fixed a bug where entities sometimes move VERY fast

Fixed a bug with the "Hound" that sometimes prevented him from dealing damage to players

Fixed a bug where you can sometimes take damage when a different player is hit

Added two new skins: A male soldier and a female soldier

fixed bug where dancing shadow lady would spawn endless hostile entities in multiplayer

Fixed some shadow bugs

Fixed various syncing bugs in multiplayer

Fixed various other smaller bugs...