v0.5.24
-Setup Chicken Nest to on death have a chance of dropping a placeable chicken nest with a friendly chicken
-Changed chicken nests to have a egg that will randomly spawn over time which can be picked up instead of needing to destroy the nest. Destroying the nest will instead produce a chance of a placeable nest being dropped so you can build your own chicken city at your house.
-Setup on screen feedback to tell the player their stats are full if they are trying to consume an food item but it wont consume
-Changed Fence Gate open close logic to let NPC walk through the game easier
-Setup additional logic to detect if a NPC is missing from the world and to spawn them again.
-Improved fish lod setup
-Improved item pickup text rendering to better stick on top of the world object
-System level bug fixes
Breakwaters update for 10 June 2022
Placeable chicken nests to farm eggs!
