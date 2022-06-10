Placeable chicken nests to farm eggs!

v0.5.24

-Setup Chicken Nest to on death have a chance of dropping a placeable chicken nest with a friendly chicken

-Changed chicken nests to have a egg that will randomly spawn over time which can be picked up instead of needing to destroy the nest. Destroying the nest will instead produce a chance of a placeable nest being dropped so you can build your own chicken city at your house.

-Setup on screen feedback to tell the player their stats are full if they are trying to consume an food item but it wont consume

-Changed Fence Gate open close logic to let NPC walk through the game easier

-Setup additional logic to detect if a NPC is missing from the world and to spawn them again.

-Improved fish lod setup

-Improved item pickup text rendering to better stick on top of the world object

-System level bug fixes