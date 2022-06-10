 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 10 June 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.149 - More minor adjustments

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update is just some minor tweaks and fixes after playtesting the last update more fully.

  • Improvements:

    • Re-enabled smoothing on Black Hole shader
    • Angle player missiles so that more of the missile is visible.

  • Fixes:

    • Fix issue where completed Game Mode Rank for Challenge and Timed Modes was not being tracked properly
    • Fix issue with Cleared Normal Mode Missions not showing as Cleared on the Mission Panel.

