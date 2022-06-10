UI updates

Version 0.5550920339

🎯 [UI] The main menu now contains a "Continue" button if a game session is active when the main menu is enabled.

🎯 [UI] The main menu now contains a "Solo campaign" button which starts a single player campaign game with the difficulty set in the standard create game screen.

🎯 [UI] A confirmation modal is now presented if the exit game button is pressed while a game session is active.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrect offset for the eye in the Xinthu Brain ship.