Nienix update for 10 June 2022

UI updates

10 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920339

🎯 [UI] The main menu now contains a "Continue" button if a game session is active when the main menu is enabled.
🎯 [UI] The main menu now contains a "Solo campaign" button which starts a single player campaign game with the difficulty set in the standard create game screen.
🎯 [UI] A confirmation modal is now presented if the exit game button is pressed while a game session is active.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrect offset for the eye in the Xinthu Brain ship.

