Autosaving! DR4X Weekly Changelog #46: 6/10/2022

This time around i've done some player suggestions, added autosaving and smoothed out the late game a bit.

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-You can now change your faction's color from the options menu in-game if you want, this was suggested on my discord, no need to restart or anything the changes take effect instantly.

-Added AutoSaving

--As you can see in the image above it can be configured in the options menu

--You can choose to enable or disable it

--You can choose the turn interval between autosaves

--Autosaves are labeled with your faction name, the turn number, and the date and time

Arrow in this image is pointed to an auto save save file:



-Improved saving and loading UI from in-game menu, now you can scroll through them without buttons blocking them and such. (They will probs get new art soon too)

-Improved saving and loading UI from main menu, they are now ordrered in columns and can be scrolled through and the save files dont get blocked by other buttons

-Changed text on buttons in news colors to black

-Changed buttons in News menu to use the correct font

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug where game would freeze if you ended up the last player on the map without being marked as having won or lost somehow. Now you win by default if that happens.

-Fixed typos in some newer news messages

Balancing

-Added new method for the AI to resign, called simple surrender.

--It is configured in the options menu

--When checked the AI (Based on its faction type. WIldlife cannot surrender and bandits can only surrender to other bandits, and dark forces cannot surrender) will almost always resign when the player attacking them is too big for them to fight, regardless of whether they have fully scouted that player or not, this goes a long way towards a much faster, less frusterating late game.

--When unchecked the AI has free will and can choose whether or not to surrender based on its own sort of idea of things and its AI personality, dont worry it wont utilize that free will in other ways I swear! Everything is fine... everything is fine...

Suggestion for testers

-Try a larger campaign with simple surrender checked

