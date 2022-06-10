 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lands of Sorcery update for 10 June 2022

Update 2.0 - New campaign

Share · View all patches · Build 8914103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

The time has come to transition Lands of Sorcery out of Early Access. Today's update adds the new campaign and with the characters and balancing work done during the past year, I think the initial goals for the project have been met. What this means is that probably no new content will be added to the game at this point and development will now be focused on fixing bugs and improving balancing according to feedback.

The scope of a game in this genre is really massive for a solo developer and wouldn't be possible without the help from some awesome (and affordable!) freelancers and great stock assets.

I'd like to thank every one of you who supported this project so far. Please comment in the forums with any ideas or bugs you find. Have fun!

Cheers!
Rubmon

v2.0 Changes:

  • Added "Children of the Light" campaign
  • Added two environments (Grizland and Ushana)
  • Added achievement for completion of Children of the Light
  • Added ability to edit names of additional characters
  • Fix freeze when character in last rank dies in second battle
  • Fix character stats not updated when using provisions in camping
  • Fix game save broken after completing a campaign
  • Unity update v2022.1.4
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link