Update 2.0 - New campaign

Hi all!

The time has come to transition Lands of Sorcery out of Early Access. Today's update adds the new campaign and with the characters and balancing work done during the past year, I think the initial goals for the project have been met. What this means is that probably no new content will be added to the game at this point and development will now be focused on fixing bugs and improving balancing according to feedback.

The scope of a game in this genre is really massive for a solo developer and wouldn't be possible without the help from some awesome (and affordable!) freelancers and great stock assets.

I'd like to thank every one of you who supported this project so far. Please comment in the forums with any ideas or bugs you find. Have fun!

Cheers!

Rubmon

v2.0 Changes: