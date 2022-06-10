Elite Dangerous: Odyssey 12.01 Additional Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8913932 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 20:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Commanders,

We have just deployed a fix to address the following issue that was introduced with hotfix 12.01 earlier today:

Typing within the comms menu, as well as typing within the Galaxy map and other areas of text entry within game, currently fails to override Commander keybinds.

If you were typing messages/chatting to fellow Commanders or searching for locations in game and had actions bound to specific keys you were using to type with, the bindings associated with those keys would still inflict the actions associated with them.

Downtime for this should be a minimum.

o7