Update 0.40 Fight and Survive!

“Survival” Mode

New mode, new rules. No global goals - build, explore, overcome.. and, of course, survive. The icy winds may cut through your ravaged body, but the hand holding the sword shall not tremble! Onwards, to the new adventures!

For a limited duration all servers will be set to the “Survival” Mode. The Story Mode would still be available via Local Game.

New Equipment

Implemented 5 new items:

5 magical rings with unique properties.

A travel backpack and a torch that will aid you in your journeys.

A jumping platform and a wooden lamp.

Getting used to the realities of this place - that’s your main task." - Hornhead.

To overcome the cruel realities of the Broken Valley you’ll need to learn how to protect yourself. All Pilgrims now can block incoming attacks, but beware - so can your enemies!

Replaced dodge rolls with evasions.

Implemented blocking

Reworked the jumping.

Brought back and revised the stamina.

Bows no longer require arrows to shoot.

Expanded Prologue

Any Pilgrim who desires to arrive into Arcana must first make their way through the Asylum of Faceless guardians. After your imprisonment you’ve lost everything, including your memory and your physical body. But don’t give up hope - Mithra will help you regain your former shape.

Players now start the game as skeletons.

Replaced guardian ghosts with skeletons.

Revised the Prologue’s narrative.

Updated the cinematics.

Citadel has been reworked from scratch. Now its somber shape will loom over the lands of Arcana for the entirety of the game, reminding all Pilgrims of the destructive influence of the Curse inflicted by Faceless.

New Adventures

The Forgetful Spirit

There once was a quiet and peaceful village in this grove, now abandoned and infested by ghosts. During the Shattering a band of warriors arrived to the ruins to cleanse it of the Cursed, but now there’s noone who could honor their memory. A lonesome warrior’s spirit can’t leave that place until he remembers how his brothers perished. Help him recollect the events of that dark day and grant him peace at last.

New Broken Valley location: Village of the Cursed

New NPC: Living Bone

The Household Pet

Bonehead is finally coming back with a new task for his favorite pal: to find a needle in a haystack! Oh, he means to find a boar in the Broken Valley.. but that boar is not that simple and is very different from the regular boars, who savor sweet boarberries on the isles. Beware of the SWINEish curse!

New Bonehead quest in the Sanctuary

New NPC: Demon-Boar

Rough Weather Conditions

While the Cradle of Keepers is all warm and comfy, the Broken Valley is much less forgiving to the adventurers. The rumour is, the frequent gentle sunny days will give way to snow and frost.

But worry not - you’ll surely find the blueprints to make warm clothes.. eventually. And there’s plenty stones and branches for campfires scattered around! Just keep an ear out for Crysta’s screeches - they are a tell-tale sign of the approaching blizzards.

Reworked the weather conditions: the Broken Valley is now colder, with occasional snowfalls.

Blizzards occur no more than once every half hour and last for several minutes.

Any and all travelers who set foot on Arcana simply must familiarise themselves with its delicacies. Even a singular scoop of “Insect Porridge” deserves thousands words of praise!

Cooking and consuming dishes has become clearer and.. tastier.

Updated the recipe list and ingredient effects. There’s now 33 recipes total, including 15 new ones.

Removed the “Hunger” mechanic: now all food items have a set usage cooldown.

Added the ability to reset the Ability Tree progression.

Reintroduced the passive abilities’ levels.

Updated and revised the active abilities.

Reduced the Earth Stomp’s damage.

Other Changes

Gameplay

Enemies became stronger.

Active and passive abilities are no longer tied to weapon types.

Power attacks require a fully filled energy bar.

A club and a pickaxe are now available by default.

Reduced the amout of quickbar slots to four.

Health potions are no longer added to the quickbar automatically.

New conditions for reception of flame upon finishing quests.

Added “Repair” and “Dismantle” categories into crafting.

Building now awards players with flame.

Simplified some of the crafting recipes.

Improved and revised the blueprints.

Reduced the “Flight” cooldown.

Map

Replaced the iron ore nodes in Cradle with flint nodes.

Switched the locations of the Skull Hunter and the Smoldering Warlock.

Updated the map for the Cradle of Keepers.

Added island names to the map.

Added the ability to turn the legend on/off.

UI

Improved the gameplay hints.

Updated the repair/demolish icons in the building mode.

The weight indicator now turns red upon exceeding the carry limit.

Revised the tutorial hints, added new videos.

Updated the gameplay hints’ widget.

Updated the flame obtainment widget.

Added categories to the inventory.

Updated the teleport icon.

Sound

Added more sound options.

Added voiceover for Hornhead and Bard.

Updated weapon sounds.

Improved the sound volume balance for game objects.

Other

Improved gamepad support.

Updated the main menu visuals.

Brought back the mouse sensitivity options.

Updated the “Eagle’s” visuals.

Updated the Frozen Citadel’s appearance.

Reduced the brightness of building modules.

Updated monsters’ weapon trail visuals.

Bubbles now visually change if aggroed.

Changed the chest visuals.

Improved NPC appearance.

Improved abandoned house appearance.

Updated the Broken Valley’s windmil visuals.

Updated the aborigines’ camps appearance.

Improved the droprate of flint from nodes.

Added new bone pile model.

Added new coin pile models.

Revised the inventory item descriptions.

Added a new book to the Arosfen dungeon.

Added a notification for interacting with a magically sealed chest.

Updated some of the memorials’ images in the Cradle of Keepers.

Removed the stone lumps.

Changed the resource gathering animation, increased the time of gathering from 0.5s to 1s.

Revised the condition for Mithra’s doves disappearance.

Campfires change in light intensity depending on the amount of fuel.

Fixes

Animation error for Mithra in the Sanctuary.

Interaction areas for NPCs and some game objects.

Functionality of markers in the 4 Cursed Masks quest.

Incorrect display of players’ names.

Incorrect reward for the Boar quest.

Spells consuming weapon durability.

Distance of boss HP appearance.

Some localisation errors.

Visuals of some helmets with various hairstyles.

We look forward to seeing you in the world of Arkana!

