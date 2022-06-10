Tsunamis, New Unit & Other Features/Fixes v0.2.5

Another update! This is the last content update for a little while. (Probably 3 or more weeks). We will be diving full time into the campaign systems for the next update. That said, this medium update has some exciting new things!

-New god power 'Tsunami'.

-New unit, 'Heavy Knight' add to medieval.

-Heavy Knight uses new unit stat, "Armor" (Not yet available in unit customizing).

-Fire ball added to custom projectiles.

-Bug fixed causing splash damage to stop working when more than 4 armies had splash damage.

-Chunk Norris uses armor instead of shield, which would slow him down when fired upon.

-Tank now also uses armor instead of shield.

-Battle Ducks buffed to also use armor.

-Pathfinding improvements for water avoidance.

-Pathfinding improvements for character and crowd avoidance(Helps spread frontlines even further).

-Pathfinding improvement to accelerate search for new target when old target died/removed.

-Other smaller fixes and features added.

Have a fantastic weekend everyone!