 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heliotropism update for 10 June 2022

Update 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8913776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

Two new crises
  • Lethargy: During this crisis, energy costs increase by 1000.
  • Cold Snap: During this crisis, winter per turn cost is applied to your tree.

Balance Changes

Tiered Crises

Every crisis has a specific year, and it only appears during that specific year.

Here is a table with every year and what crisis can happen during it:

[table]
[tr][th]Year[/th][th]Crisis List[/th][/tr]
[tr][td]1[/td][td]Drought, Flood, Heat Wave, Insect Swarm, Strong Winds[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]2[/td][td]Drought, Flood, Human Greed, Parasites, Pollution[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]3[/td][td]Drought, Flood, Thunderstorm, Cold Snap[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]4[/td][td]Drought, Flood, Lethargy, Pesticides, Cold Snap[/td][/tr]
[/table]

Every year after the fourth is treated as a repeated fourth year in crisis chance calculations

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link