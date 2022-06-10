Update 1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8913776 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 18:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Additions

Two new crises

Lethargy: During this crisis, energy costs increase by 1000.

Cold Snap: During this crisis, winter per turn cost is applied to your tree.

Balance Changes

Tiered Crises

Every crisis has a specific year, and it only appears during that specific year.

Here is a table with every year and what crisis can happen during it:

[table]

[tr][th]Year[/th][th]Crisis List[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]1[/td][td]Drought, Flood, Heat Wave, Insect Swarm, Strong Winds[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2[/td][td]Drought, Flood, Human Greed, Parasites, Pollution[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]3[/td][td]Drought, Flood, Thunderstorm, Cold Snap[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]4[/td][td]Drought, Flood, Lethargy, Pesticides, Cold Snap[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Every year after the fourth is treated as a repeated fourth year in crisis chance calculations