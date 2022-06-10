Update v1.12

Changes to loading to make it more seamless.

Optimized Loading for reduce garbage collections.

Took out hybrid networking solution for pc.

System to reconnect to server automatically if disconnected.

Tweaked drop rates before first boss is defeated.

Arrows no longer have a light source.

Tweak to portal light.

Fixed issues dropping down into a boss room causing light and shadow flickers.

Change how health bar position is calculator.

Changed some materials to allow batch rendering.

Optimized player scripts for increased performance.

Adjusted lights to reduce rendering.

Fixed issued with rainbow enemies.

Fixed an issue allowing certain auras to hit enemies they should not.

Added shake disable in options.

Increased performance for many corpses and Items onscreen.

Added light in sewer room.

Fixed an issue with being able to drag crystal invasion sprite.

Fixed an issue with certain bosses not activating correctly.

Adjust quiver position.

Fixed game over screen black and white fadeout.

Fixed an issue with not getting a corrupted soul when defeating another player in PvP.

Added chat icon to mobile.