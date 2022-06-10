 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 10 June 2022

Update v0.0.3.7 Dune Buggy Update.

Update v0.0.3.7 Dune Buggy Update.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Version 0.0.3.7

This weeks dev was spent on OpenGL error checking and bug fixes to improve gamestability
The first vehicle with wheels is added.(Wheels do NOT animate yet)

Changes.

Added New Vehicle Mesh: Prototype Dune Buggy.
Dune Buggy is the base prototype for all wheeled vehicles.

Bugfix and improvements.

Added more OpenGL Error checking during render time.
Bugfix: Removed several redundant or unneeded OPENGL calls.
Bugfix: Removed a lingering Legacy OpenGL call that may have hurt performance.
Bugfix: Removed a few excess per object draw calls that may not work well

