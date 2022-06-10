Update v0.0.3.7 Dune Buggy Update.

Update Version 0.0.3.7

This weeks dev was spent on OpenGL error checking and bug fixes to improve gamestability

The first vehicle with wheels is added.(Wheels do NOT animate yet)

Changes.

Added New Vehicle Mesh: Prototype Dune Buggy.

Dune Buggy is the base prototype for all wheeled vehicles.

Bugfix and improvements.

Added more OpenGL Error checking during render time.

Bugfix: Removed several redundant or unneeded OPENGL calls.

Bugfix: Removed a lingering Legacy OpenGL call that may have hurt performance.

Bugfix: Removed a few excess per object draw calls that may not work well