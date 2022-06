Prior to this update, some users faced issues with joining a match due to the high load on the servers. It's the second hotfix since the release, and the servers should be much more stable now.

It may take up to 5 minutes to get into a game. If you get an error screen - press OK and try again.

Please let us know about how your experience changed after the update in the comment to this post or in our Discord server.

Cheers,

Joy Way Team