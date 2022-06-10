Let's Fight!

Greetings!
Let's shuffle the end game gameplay a bit. We did a lot of modification on combats and equipment to ensure that the game can progress in the right way for the future content. Check out the details in the changelog and also check your existing equipment for modification on stats and special power.
On the fashion side, you will receive the city’s cape and tunics that were supposed to be rewarded for reaching 64 in reputation. Well, they have special powers and emblems slot too, but even if they are no use for your combat style, they sure look nice to wear.
As we stated yesterday, this is our first "breaking-changes" update that we wanted to do at the start of the summer. When we opened Garrun'gol last week, it showed us some weakness that we had to address in combat and gears. We really hope you will like our solution in the current update.
Thanks,
Virtys
Changelog
June 10 - Version: 0.1.20.0
Features and Changes
- Use /me in chat for emote
Fixes
- Fixed a bug on NPC stores
- Fixed Stone Workshop color
- Fixed the bug on temporary lost weapon after a companion upgrade.
- Fixed a targeting issue with adjacent targets during a fight with summons.
Content Changes
Season 3
Solo and heroic version adjusted for new season.
Army of darkness heroic version.
Mo'gul heroic version.
All rifts now train mist skill correctly.
New tabard and cape from cities to raise the quantity of wearable emblems to 4, up from 2.
All the new capes have a special ability.
Badge effigy quantity requirement lowered to 1 down from 10.
Insignia effigy quantity requirement lowered to 3 down from 30.
Many shirts and pants now gives magic defense and special protections.
The quantity of monsters in Garrun'gol has been slightly reduced.
The Great Fear event has been changed so that it should be a little bit easier.
Magic Barrier now has a CD of 4 turn, down from 5.
Total dodge chance capped at 35%, except for the Evasion talent, which is not capped.
Storm base damage is now 20. Up from 15.
Cyclone hit count is now 6. Up from 4.
Fireball 2 base damage is now 30. Down from 40.
Tornado 2 base damage is now 30. Down from 40.
Dancing Slice buff is now for 1 turn only, instead of 2.
Light Flash chances to hit reduction lowered to 12% down from 15%.
Luminous Veil chances to be hit lowered to 12% down from 15%.
Runesculptor Hammer dodge chances lowered to 20% down from 30%.
All heroic and solo version bosses, including Mo'gul, Ash and Cyclotus, now have a 30% magic damage protection.
