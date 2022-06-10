Let's Fight!

Share · View all patches · Build 8913641 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

Let's shuffle the end game gameplay a bit. We did a lot of modification on combats and equipment to ensure that the game can progress in the right way for the future content. Check out the details in the changelog and also check your existing equipment for modification on stats and special power.

On the fashion side, you will receive the city’s cape and tunics that were supposed to be rewarded for reaching 64 in reputation. Well, they have special powers and emblems slot too, but even if they are no use for your combat style, they sure look nice to wear.

As we stated yesterday, this is our first "breaking-changes" update that we wanted to do at the start of the summer. When we opened Garrun'gol last week, it showed us some weakness that we had to address in combat and gears. We really hope you will like our solution in the current update.

Thanks,

Virtys



Changelog

June 10 - Version: 0.1.20.0

Features and Changes

Use /me in chat for emote

Fixes

Fixed a bug on NPC stores

Fixed Stone Workshop color

Fixed the bug on temporary lost weapon after a companion upgrade.

Fixed a targeting issue with adjacent targets during a fight with summons.



Content Changes