Early Access Build 874 Now Live on Fasttrack

The big addition this time is FTL pathing and waypoint support! Orders to systems out of range will now cause ships to make multiple jumps to reach their destination.
Further improvements have been made to AI, tech tree and the planet types. A lot of housekeeping changes in this update.
FastTrack v.874:
- Fixed bug where planets would begin to "repair" and slowly increase in size (oops)
- Fixed ship upgrade component system ( +5% is different than =5%...)
- AI Invasion process updated (work ongoing)
- FTL pathing added for long distances, AI and player units, including waypoints
- Colonies can no longer declare war on parent region
- Parent regions will auto accept offers made from colony
- Planet types and visuals updated
- Each faction now has a specific homeworld, all homeworlds have at least some food
- Faction lore and storyline updates (work ongoing)
- Tutorial updates
- UI and Graphics updates
- --- Slider bar shuttle position fixed
- --- Advanced Orders at lobby, button is moved to lower right of basic options
- --- Planet Popup functionality improved (work ongoing)
- --- Planet HUDs significant updates, allies/enemies indicator add to ring around emblem
- --- Fixed "clear all messages" button
- --- Lists with regions, action buttons improved, more consistent
- Tech tree updates
- Fixes to trading with colonies
- Fixes to units landing on planets without dropship specialty
- Sound file updates
- Fixed crash when placing waypoints for Ore Harvester facilities
- Fixed potential crashes in various places
- Updated various feedback messages
- New Outpost facility created for colonies
- Updated ballistic shot VFX movement/position
- Pause system for messages additional option to control global "pause on events"
Changed depots in fasttrack branch