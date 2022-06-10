 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slurkum update for 10 June 2022

Mob AI Upgrade and More! Client b6.10c

Share · View all patches · Build 8913559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Initial release of the flying and ranged mobs patch.
Vendigo now cast unholy spells.
Balrog now has explosive whip, and flies.
Dragon now spits fireballs or melees, also flies.
Kobolds and wolves are a bit more clever.
This will be a continuing expansion with more mobs every patch.

Fixes:
Player cottage and tower now have real windows you can jump and shoot through.
Mobs no longer display their loot while pressing [TAB] unless they are actually dead.
Eating and Drinking sounds for client during consumption.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link