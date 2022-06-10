Mob AI Upgrade and More! Client b6.10c

Initial release of the flying and ranged mobs patch.

Vendigo now cast unholy spells.

Balrog now has explosive whip, and flies.

Dragon now spits fireballs or melees, also flies.

Kobolds and wolves are a bit more clever.

This will be a continuing expansion with more mobs every patch.

Fixes:

Player cottage and tower now have real windows you can jump and shoot through.

Mobs no longer display their loot while pressing [TAB] unless they are actually dead.

Eating and Drinking sounds for client during consumption.