Hi !

We have been working the last 2 days on fixing some issues regarding UpGun !

-Fix a bug where the laser sight didn't appear

-The sensibility is ajusted sooner

-Fixed an issue where the ammo displayed wasn't correct while using "Reset"

-Fixed an issue where a wall int the lobby wasn't replicated

-Fixed known crashes

-NetCode optimizations

The Russian full translation is on its way !