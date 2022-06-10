 Skip to content

Everyday Life Edengrall update for 10 June 2022

V0.40.2.13 on Nightly

Last edited by Wendy

Changes:
Versioned prefabs. Old ones will not work.

Bugfixes:
Fixed using buildings from the workshop.
Fixed issues with the placement of prefabs.
Fixed issues with copying existing buildings into prefabs.

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
