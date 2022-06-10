V0.40.2.13 on Nightly

Changes:
Versioned prefabs. Old ones will not work.
Bugfixes:
Fixed using buildings from the workshop.
Fixed issues with the placement of prefabs.
Fixed issues with copying existing buildings into prefabs.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes:
Versioned prefabs. Old ones will not work.
Bugfixes:
Fixed using buildings from the workshop.
Fixed issues with the placement of prefabs.
Fixed issues with copying existing buildings into prefabs.
Changed depots in nightly branch