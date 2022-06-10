Warsim 0.8.5.1 (Mercenary Overhaul Update, 48 features)

Hello everyone!

While this might not seem like a massive update the work that's gone in to it is pretty huge! A massive update to mercenaries and how they function as well as a number of smaller side features!

MERCENARY COMBAT IMPROVEMENTS (20 features)

For some time mercenary attacks have used Warsims old combat system, now it's being updated and coming with it's own extensions to the combat system!

Made mercenary battle use the new combat system

Added 10 new variants of battle intro events for mercenaries

Made 5 new intro events for goblin mercenaries

Made 3 new intro events for demon mercenaries

Made 5 new intro events for militia mercenaries

Added 3 alternate texts for mercenary skirmish victory

Added merc successes and failures to the end of turn battle reports

Added new graphic for demon mercs post battle

Added new graphic for goblin mercs post battle

Added new cheer sfx for demon mercs post battle

Added new cheer sfx for goblin mercs post battle

Added 3 alternate texts for mercenary skirmish loss

Added indicator if merc group is destroyed in battle

Added 3 alternate texts for mercenary raid loss

Added 3 alternate texts for mercenary raid victory

Added merc raids include loot chests

Added raid loot chest max reduced by 1 as mercs keep some for themselves

Fixed spyreport retreats from merc battles no longer deplete one attack move from mercs

Added 3 alternate texts for mercenary invasion loss

Added 3 alternate texts for mercenary invasion victory

Your merc army marching forward



Goblin mercs winning



End of turn report after a ton of player merc use



MERCENARY GROWTH (3 features)

After a while wrestling with and even partially coding a multi attack system for the player and AI it ended up not being feasable, this was unfortunate but as an alternate source of multiple per turn attacks increasing to help with the exponentially growing kingdoms when discovering new lands I opted for this system, and additionally to not make it one sided in the players favour I spent some time creating a system that allows enemies to use mercs too!

Added new notification when discovering new lands

Made discovering new lands increase all merc groups current and max yearly attacks by 1

Made discovering new lands increase all future merc groups max yearly attacks by 1

MERCS OF THE ENEMY (17 features)

This has always been something that should have been a thing, but now enemy kingdoms can hire mercenaries and use them to fight you and their enemies! There are some rules and structure to it but otherwise you'll see the mercs getting a lot more use. Want your favourite group safe from being used? Hire them permanently instead of for one off attacks.

Added 50% chance factions will consider hiring mercs to fight for them at the end of each turn

Made Krut and Erak only able to use goblin mercenaries

Made merc groups unhirable if already hired by the player or if all of their yearly attacks are used

Made it so that only goblin mercs can be hired by savage kingdoms

Made it so that factions will only hire mercs if they have twice the gold they need

Added 5 variant intro text for when merc group attacks player

Added 5 variant intro text for when merc group attack other kingdom and players spymaster finds it

Added 3 alternate texts for report of AI vs AI merc group fight noticed by your spymaster

Added 3 alternate texts for post battle screen when enemy mercs fail to invade the player

Added 3 alternate texts for post battle screen when enemy mercs successfully invade the player

Added 3 alternate texts for post battle screen when enemy mercs fail to raid the player

Added 3 alternate texts for post battle screen when enemy mercs successfully raid the player

Added 3 alternate texts for post battle screen when enemy mercs fail to skirmish the player

Added 3 alternate texts for post battle screen when enemy mercs successfully skirmish the player

Added new end of turn report pop ups for all merc battles

Added new battle notifications of merc troops

Added slightly alternate post battle report after merc battles

A merc battle spy interception



A kingdoms personal battle logs including their recent merc hire



Some merc attacks reported at the end of turn



Some merc attacks at the end of turn but with advanced spy reports



Player being attacked by mercs



RACEPACK EXPANSION (1 feature)

A steam user pointed out that if you choose random race packs you can sometimes end up with a pretty bad batch and just have to either roll with it or restart the game, It didn't take long to put this in and now you can keep rerolling till you find that batch that suits you and your world!

Added ability to re-roll races from random racepacks (credit Willow Ufgood)

SCREEN COLOUR ADJUSTMENT (6 features)

After a steam discussion I decided to add this system to the game allowing the background colour to be changed to a number of pre-sets!

Added new option in in-game settings menu to adjust screen colour (credit Kawasaky)

Added white background screen pre-set

Added light grey background screen pre-set (credit diplomametolius)

Added dark grey background screen pre-set (credit diplomametolius)

Added ability for player to make a custom colour set

Made each colour option link to the players save so you can have different settings for different saves

One of the screens



And in a different colour



BUGFIXES (6 features)

A few bug fixes entirely thanks to player reports, as always thanks guys!

Fixed adventurer group text bug (credit watchdog_2003)

Fixed steward intro text bug (credit watchdog_2003)

Fixed text bug in tower coronation (Credit ZedZed)

Fixed no gold indicator when gibbering monk gives you gold (Credit pup)

Fixed no +peasant indicator when gibbering monk gives you peasant (Credit pup)

Fixed issue when setting theme music that game doesn't recognise any other choices once you've chosen no music (credit Pup)

EVERYTHING ELSE (1 feature)

An australian friend of mine enlightened me to an aussie word for the poo you take the night after drinking, I thought it sounded like a goblin warchief!

Added new goblin name 'Grog-Bog' (credit Vhester)

WHAT'S NEXT

This update has been tested thoroughly but Warsim is a wild beast and many things may have slipped by. I'll be trying my best to keep on top of this while I continue forward trying to finish the remaining combat update work and pushing towards the long awaited Warsim release!

Cheers

Huw