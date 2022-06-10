 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 10 June 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.148 - Minor adjustments

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update is just some minor tweaks and fixes after playtesting the last update more fully.

  • Improvements:

    • Laser target particle effect is now more desaturated.

  • Fixes:

    • Correct Challenge and Timed Mode Ranks will now display if player has cleared max available Rank. It was showing Rank + 1 in the case where max Rank was cleared.

