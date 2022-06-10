The Celestial Throne Update is coming June 16!

Share · View all patches · Build 8913282 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 16:52:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're thrilled to announce the launch date for our first major update: the Celestial Throne is coming out on Thursday, June 16!

Check out the spectacular launch trailer that gives a real sneak peek into the update. You might need to pause a few times to get a good look at what's coming :)

Celestial Throne Trailer: https://youtu.be/C4efvBVzHaU

This update is truly special, packed with hours and hours of new content:

Explore an awe inspiring giant castle and giant obstacle course you must scale to reach

Delve 6 meticulously crafted instanced dungeons including a ton of new interactive puzzles

Helmets!

20 new quests

Matchmaking, Daily Quests, New Armor Sets, New Enemy Types, and much more.

And guess what? You can actually play the Celestial Throne update starting right now.

Get Access to the Beta

We're hosting raffles in our Discord where winners get access to the Celestial Throne beta. That means you would get to play the 6 new dungeons, 20+ new quests, and grind for 8 new armor sets + headgear today!

How do I enter in the raffle?

Watch eligible Twitch streams by our awesome partnered content creators and earn raffle tickets. Visit https://theater.zenithmmo.com/drops/info for more details.

Engage with the community in Discord to earn raffle tickets.

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/zenith

Go to the #bot_commands channel

Enter the command !joinevent

Chat with the community! It's that easy :)

See you at the Celestial Throne!