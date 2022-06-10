Patch v0.4.8.610

Hello everyone, our quality of life and balance is out!
Improvements
- Added trinket sale and merge system. Merge has 2 options; First option is: If 3 trinkets of same quality (common, rare) are merged you get 1 random trinket of higher quality. Second option is some trinkets have special merges, this special merge requieres 3 specific trinket(quality doesnt matter), if requirements are met you get a unique legendary trinket.
- The Reward icons(skills,perks,merchant tickets) now has a stack number writen on them.
- Added Character screen to the merchant scene.
- Added a button in the merchant scene which shows a list of what rooms are currently in the castle and a list of your unused rooms.
- Added tooltips to special words when hovered on them in skill choice descriptions.
- Added extra information on summary screen for heritage points earned.
- Added sizes of empty rooms on top of them.
- Base tutorial has been cut down. Fame and minion merge tutorials have been added to those panels as a question mark icon.
- All hunters that have stun immunity now has a stun immune buff under them to indicate.
- Room info panels no longer block decor, minion and traps from being draged into the room.
- Reduce the volume of all sound effects and music.
- Removed the loop on musics, it now shuffles to another when one ends.
- Heritage limit is now 1000.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the issue of players having 10 skill slots at 14th night without taking mastery perk
- Versatile: This skill had an issue where if current AP was 0, it didnt allow any skill to be casted with blood cost. It is now fixed.
- Vampiric Embrace was only giving 1 strenght when it should be giving 1 strenght or 1 intelligence, it works properly now.
- Fixed a bug where percentage based boss phases were not working properly with HP bonus gained from radiance levels.
- Fixed an issue where after coffin HP reaches 0 if players move their lords to a room quickly, the mouse would be missing.
- Erupt: Fixed an issue where this buff was persistent even after it's use stacks were depleted.
- Fixed pragmatic skill's interaction with feast cleave.
- Perks bought from merchant sometimes did not register correctly, this is now fixed.
UI
- Added red warning text to minions noting that they respawn after every invasion.
- Added red warning text on trap tooltips noting that they are one time use only
- Added red warning text on Boss hunters during base screen noting that they bypass all traps and minions.
- Velkas HP bar sometimes turned black, this is fixed.
- Clan Vorodys gaining less gold is reflected on victory screen, same with michika's less room gain.
Balance Changes:
- From now on during ACT 2; players no longer gain both perk and skill choices every night, they instead have to make a choice between the two.
- Finesse now gives 0.5% dodge chance instead of 0.25% per point.
Perks
- Warfare: Now gives 4 strenght
- Genius: Now gives 4 Intelligence
- Scoundrel: Now gives 4 finesse
- Undying: Now gives 6 stamina
- Warrior: Now gives 2 strenght 2 stamina
- Berserker: Now gives 2 strenght 1 multicast and 1 crit chance
- Thief: Now gives 4 cunning
- Eagle: crit chance increased to 3%
- Acrobat: Dodge chance increased to 3%
- Blood mage: Now gives 2 intelligence 1 constitution and 1 lifesteal
- Archmage: now gives 2 intelligence and 2 multicast chance
- Leecher: stamina increased to 2
- Sharp Fangs: crit chance increased to 3%
- Lucky: Now gives 6% critical chance
- All rounder: Now also gives 1 stamina
- Perception: Now gives 5% all damage reduction and 5% dodge
- Bear skin: Now gives 1 block every 5 turns instead of 4 turns.
Blood
- Mark by blood: Now gives 1 finesse permanantly.
- Riposte: Base damage increased from 4 to 6.
- Raging Sanguine: Base damage increased from 2 to 4. Cost reduced from 40 blood to 30.
- Metabolic Duality: No longer applies wound to lord.
- Blood Armor: Cost reduced from 40 blood to 30.
- Fiendish Skin: Cost reduced from 25 to 15 blood.
- Petrified Blood Carapace: Now gives 2 fortified instead of 1. Empowered now gives 3 fortified
instead of 2.
- Mirror: Crit chance gained from empower is now 2 turns and instant.
- Great Calling: This skills description was wrong. It attacks two random times not once. Tooltip has been fixed. Blood cost reduced from 40 to 30 blood.
- Devastation: Base damage increased from 10 physical 10 magical to 20 physical 20 magical. Now has 4 turns cooldown and is not multicastable.
Ferocity
- Rapid Gash: Base damage per attack increased from 1 to 5.
- Obliterate: Base damage increased from 25 to 40.
- Crystalized Quicksand: Now gives 2 crystalize instead of 1.
- Altered Odds: Empowered now applies 1% stackable critical chance per proc until buff ends
Sandreanni
- Level 21 talent has been changed: If Lords highest fame is seduction: Gain 1 random trinket every 2 nights
If Lords highest fame is not seduction: Gain 50% increase on all damage done and taken.
Montoku
- Michika's lord skill cooldown has been reduced from 6 to 4 turns.
Rooms
-
Great Hall: New Level 1: Gain +2 prestige and +1 random lesser minion at the end of every night. Cannot be plundered
New level 2: Gain +6 prestige instantly
-
Library: New Level2: Gives 4 intelligence immediatly instead of 2.
-
Throne Room: New Level 1: Gain +3 fame points and 1 random decor instantly
New Level 2: Gain +6 fame points instantly and 1 greater minion every night
-
Torture Room: New Level 1: Gain 6 random traps instantly. Gives 1 random trap end of every night
New Level 2: Lord gains +6 Terror instantly
-
Pleasure Room: New Level 1: Vampire lord gains 10% dodge chance at the start of combat
New Level 2: Grants lord +9 seduction instantly
-
Blood Storage: New Level2: Gain 400 plasma instantly
New Level3: Gives vampire lord +4 lifesteal instantly
-
Blacksmith: New level3: Lord gains +5 strength instantly
-
Living room: New level3: Gain 30 experience per night.
Hunters
- Priest: Now have a new skill they use every 6 turns. Confess: Deals magical damage twice.
- Sergeant: Now have more frequent attack intents.
- Lord Archon: Pylons now reduce 30 Holy power from boss instead of 50. He starts with 150 morale(was 100 but this was unintended) He also gains 25 morale with every phase change.
- Grand Marshal Pentarei: Her awakened Phase did not get effected by radiance HP/Dmg bonuses. It now scales properly.
Trinkets
With the merge system we added 8 new legendary trinkets that can only be crafted with the merge system, along with this we also added 5 new trinkets.
New trinkets:
- Progenitor's Insignia: Reduces cooldown of Lord Skill by 1
- Ancient Hunger: Gain 3 power for each skill that is currently on cooldown
- The Tabula Prison Tesseract: While this trinket is equiped gain 1 trap for every enemy slain
- Blood-Drenched Sythe:Deal damage equal to current HP of vampire lord
- Essense of a Demon Lord: Gain 1 finesse every 2 turns
New Legendery trinkets:
- The Bloody Rose(jewel of lonetta+everlasting rose+the seraph jewel) On use: Gain 3 block, 5 thorns and dispel lord
- The Un-Life Concoction(blood enchanted weapon oil necromancy lantern+Blood-Suckers Teeth) Passive: Every time vampire lord attacks, deals 5 pure? damage to all hunters and give them 1 weak stack
- Pale Death(ethereal javelin+severed head of bishop+ring of retailliation) On use: Deal 50 pure damage And 30 morale to a single target, this attack is always a critical hit
- Vestige of Life(blood vial pouch+transmutation stone+razor blood of harvest) On use: Gain 100 blood and 1 enfold and heal for 30HP
- The Embodiment of a Demon Lord(armor of a demon lord+scepter of demon lord+essence of a demon lord) Passive:Gain 1 stre 1 int 1 finesse every turn
- Gorgen's Machination(instabiable apple+heart of conundurum+The Tabula Prison Tesseract) Passive: Gain 25 gold 50 plasma and 1 trap for every enemy slain
- The Serpentine Lovers(disk of forgotton monarch+forgotton coin+soul stone) Passive: Everytime an enemy is slain gain 2 AP and heal for 10HP
- The Blood-ridden Melancholy(sinneras ring+ancient broken dagger+volatile energy orb) Passive:Increase multicast chance by 7% critical chance by 12% and 3 lifesteal
Changed files in this update