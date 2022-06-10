Patch v0.4.8.610

Share · View all patches · Build 8913280 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 16:59:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, our quality of life and balance is out!

Improvements

Added trinket sale and merge system. Merge has 2 options; First option is: If 3 trinkets of same quality (common, rare) are merged you get 1 random trinket of higher quality. Second option is some trinkets have special merges, this special merge requieres 3 specific trinket(quality doesnt matter), if requirements are met you get a unique legendary trinket.

The Reward icons(skills,perks,merchant tickets) now has a stack number writen on them.

Added Character screen to the merchant scene.

Added a button in the merchant scene which shows a list of what rooms are currently in the castle and a list of your unused rooms.

Added tooltips to special words when hovered on them in skill choice descriptions.

Added extra information on summary screen for heritage points earned.

Added sizes of empty rooms on top of them.

Base tutorial has been cut down. Fame and minion merge tutorials have been added to those panels as a question mark icon.

All hunters that have stun immunity now has a stun immune buff under them to indicate.

Room info panels no longer block decor, minion and traps from being draged into the room.

Reduce the volume of all sound effects and music.

Removed the loop on musics, it now shuffles to another when one ends.

Heritage limit is now 1000.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the issue of players having 10 skill slots at 14th night without taking mastery perk

Versatile: This skill had an issue where if current AP was 0, it didnt allow any skill to be casted with blood cost. It is now fixed.

Vampiric Embrace was only giving 1 strenght when it should be giving 1 strenght or 1 intelligence, it works properly now.

Fixed a bug where percentage based boss phases were not working properly with HP bonus gained from radiance levels.

Fixed an issue where after coffin HP reaches 0 if players move their lords to a room quickly, the mouse would be missing.

Erupt: Fixed an issue where this buff was persistent even after it's use stacks were depleted.

Fixed pragmatic skill's interaction with feast cleave.

Perks bought from merchant sometimes did not register correctly, this is now fixed.

UI

Added red warning text to minions noting that they respawn after every invasion.

Added red warning text on trap tooltips noting that they are one time use only

Added red warning text on Boss hunters during base screen noting that they bypass all traps and minions.

Velkas HP bar sometimes turned black, this is fixed.

Clan Vorodys gaining less gold is reflected on victory screen, same with michika's less room gain.

Balance Changes:

From now on during ACT 2; players no longer gain both perk and skill choices every night, they instead have to make a choice between the two.

Finesse now gives 0.5% dodge chance instead of 0.25% per point.

Perks

Warfare: Now gives 4 strenght

Genius: Now gives 4 Intelligence

Scoundrel: Now gives 4 finesse

Undying: Now gives 6 stamina

Warrior: Now gives 2 strenght 2 stamina

Berserker: Now gives 2 strenght 1 multicast and 1 crit chance

Thief: Now gives 4 cunning

Eagle: crit chance increased to 3%

Acrobat: Dodge chance increased to 3%

Blood mage: Now gives 2 intelligence 1 constitution and 1 lifesteal

Archmage: now gives 2 intelligence and 2 multicast chance

Leecher: stamina increased to 2

Sharp Fangs: crit chance increased to 3%

Lucky: Now gives 6% critical chance

All rounder: Now also gives 1 stamina

Perception: Now gives 5% all damage reduction and 5% dodge

Bear skin: Now gives 1 block every 5 turns instead of 4 turns.

Blood

Mark by blood: Now gives 1 finesse permanantly.

Riposte: Base damage increased from 4 to 6.

Raging Sanguine: Base damage increased from 2 to 4. Cost reduced from 40 blood to 30.

Metabolic Duality: No longer applies wound to lord.

Blood Armor: Cost reduced from 40 blood to 30.

Fiendish Skin: Cost reduced from 25 to 15 blood.

Petrified Blood Carapace: Now gives 2 fortified instead of 1. Empowered now gives 3 fortified

instead of 2.

instead of 2. Mirror: Crit chance gained from empower is now 2 turns and instant.

Great Calling: This skills description was wrong. It attacks two random times not once. Tooltip has been fixed. Blood cost reduced from 40 to 30 blood.

Devastation: Base damage increased from 10 physical 10 magical to 20 physical 20 magical. Now has 4 turns cooldown and is not multicastable.

Ferocity

Rapid Gash: Base damage per attack increased from 1 to 5.

Obliterate: Base damage increased from 25 to 40.

Crystalized Quicksand: Now gives 2 crystalize instead of 1.

Altered Odds: Empowered now applies 1% stackable critical chance per proc until buff ends

Sandreanni

Level 21 talent has been changed: If Lords highest fame is seduction: Gain 1 random trinket every 2 nights

If Lords highest fame is not seduction: Gain 50% increase on all damage done and taken.

Montoku

Michika's lord skill cooldown has been reduced from 6 to 4 turns.

Rooms

Great Hall: New Level 1: Gain +2 prestige and +1 random lesser minion at the end of every night. Cannot be plundered

New level 2: Gain +6 prestige instantly

Library: New Level2: Gives 4 intelligence immediatly instead of 2.

Throne Room: New Level 1: Gain +3 fame points and 1 random decor instantly

New Level 2: Gain +6 fame points instantly and 1 greater minion every night

Torture Room: New Level 1: Gain 6 random traps instantly. Gives 1 random trap end of every night

New Level 2: Lord gains +6 Terror instantly

Pleasure Room: New Level 1: Vampire lord gains 10% dodge chance at the start of combat

New Level 2: Grants lord +9 seduction instantly

Blood Storage: New Level2: Gain 400 plasma instantly

New Level3: Gives vampire lord +4 lifesteal instantly

Blacksmith: New level3: Lord gains +5 strength instantly

Living room: New level3: Gain 30 experience per night.

Hunters

Priest: Now have a new skill they use every 6 turns. Confess: Deals magical damage twice.

Sergeant: Now have more frequent attack intents.

Lord Archon: Pylons now reduce 30 Holy power from boss instead of 50. He starts with 150 morale(was 100 but this was unintended) He also gains 25 morale with every phase change.

Grand Marshal Pentarei: Her awakened Phase did not get effected by radiance HP/Dmg bonuses. It now scales properly.

Trinkets

With the merge system we added 8 new legendary trinkets that can only be crafted with the merge system, along with this we also added 5 new trinkets.

New trinkets:

Progenitor's Insignia: Reduces cooldown of Lord Skill by 1

Ancient Hunger: Gain 3 power for each skill that is currently on cooldown

The Tabula Prison Tesseract: While this trinket is equiped gain 1 trap for every enemy slain

Blood-Drenched Sythe:Deal damage equal to current HP of vampire lord

Essense of a Demon Lord: Gain 1 finesse every 2 turns

New Legendery trinkets: