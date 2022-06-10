Patch update on June 10

The contents of this update are as follows:

1: Remove the weight of clothing;

2: Remove the wardrobe, and the original wardrobe interface will be used as a clothing store, so all acquired clothing will be placed in the clothing bag;

3: The size of clothes cards in the backpack is reduced, so that more clothes cards can be seen in one screen;

4: When the backpack is opened, the viewing angle will automatically rotated to the front of the protagonist to facilitate the fitting of clothes;

5: A new selector disc of attack posture is added to replace the original posture switching in turn. It is also opened with the Z key;

Bug repair:

1: Fixed the problem that the skirt of archer allies on the revenge road was lengthened

2: Fixed the problem that when the resolution setting was wrong, the setting window exceeded the screen and could not be selected again;

3: Fix the problem that some events cannot exit the state correctly;