Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.39

Hello everyone! KotC 2 version 1.39 has landed. Here is the list of changes:

Added a new option in the Game Options screen under 'Display'. You can now turn off the calculation and display of the chance to hit of enemy attacks of opportunity in order to accelerate gameplay. Simply click on 'Display Enemy AOO Percentages' under 'Display'. Do this if attack calculations are slowing down your game.

Fixed a performance issue during combat when a character has many conditions and effects.

During combat, the game will now display the character class of the acting character and the class of any moused-over character.

After a charge or a full attack, if your character can perform a swift combat manoeuvre, the game will no longer skip to the next character in the initiative list even if you have the option 'Automatic End of Turn' switched on.

Fixed a source of crashes occurring when a character is falling down and a script is triggered, such as the dialogue displayed in the tutorial when a character is knocked out for the first time.

Fixed a bug with the spells Remove Curse and Mass Remove Curse.

Fixed a bug with the feats Improved Magic Missile and Greater Magic Missile.

Fixed a bug with Spell Penetration bonuses from items that should apply to the caster level check when targeting enemies that have Spell Resistance.

Fixed a bug with the number of uses of Barbarian Rage not being reduced properly after activation. Also, you won't be able to start a Rage out of combat.

Fixed a problem with the five-foot step action ignoring inter-square cover. This problem was more visible in the Hearkenwold module.

Fixed a problem with the game displaying a five-foot step move + attack when actually you can't take a five-foot step to reach the enemy. That was related to inter-square covers. This problem was more visible in the Hearkenwold module.

The game will now remove the Monk's 'Flurry Of Blows' condition when combat ends or when your character is knocked out.

Using the Curing ability on allies when your character also has the Flux domain will no longer require a ranged-touch attack roll.

Fixed a bug in the box 'Activate Items And Special Abilities' if you click on the heading to change the order of the list of abilities.

In the 'Activate Items And Special Abilities" box, you can now right click on a line to open the help entry for the associated spell, if any.

Fixed some scrolling issues when using the single-panel dialogue interface.

Added a bit of text in the help entry about Damage Reduction explaining how 'DR / x AND y' works, as well as 'DR / x OR y'.

The help entries for spells will now indicate if a spell is a Spread spell, in the list of descriptors.

When you have to select an item in your inventory as part of a dialogue taking place during combat, you'll now be able to open bags and chests in order to select items contained inside.

Fixed a display issue in the Weapon or Armour Details screen.

In the Inventory Screen, fixed an issue with the display of weapon and armour names when mousing over item slots.

In the Inventory Screen, fixed the comparison tooltip when mousing over Wands and other items with charges.

In the Inventory Screen, fixed the comparison tooltip when mousing over Shields.

In the weapon and armour enchantment box, fixed an issue with the expected enchantment cost when it exceeds 10 points.

Fixed a link to the help entry for the Grease spell in the text of the Tutorial Adventure.

in the text of the Tutorial Adventure. Added some text in the Tutorial: << Note that Ronja has multiple attacks. Left clicking on a nearby enemy directly, without using the Combat Actions menu, will let her perform all her attacks on the same enemy automatically until the target is defeated or your character has run out of attacks. However, you can use the attack commands in the Combat Actions menu to give more precise orders. You will then be able to select a different target for each one of your attacks. You will also be able to take a five-foot step in the middle of your attacks.>>

Thank You For Your Support, Brave Heroes Of The Realm!! Enjoy! :-)