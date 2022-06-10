Update 0.4.10a Released

Patch 0.4.10 is here! This update will let you climb to new heights… with the much improved climbing and ladders system! Pretty much everything is now climbable - overhanging roofs, jagged rocks, vehicles and more. Climbing out of water is much easier now. But beware, whilst you are able to climb about to your heart’s content, so too can the infected.

At the heart of this update is a slew of new optimisations. This time, the focus has been on memory improvements. If your game would regularly stutter in the past while performing actions or moving, this update may offer improvements to mitigate many of these issues.

Developer Comment:

It would be advisable to start a fresh game as some mechanics, craftables and items may be bugged or not be available if using out of date game save files.

Ladder and Climbing Systems

• New Ladder system implemented for player characters.

This system now requires players to press the interaction button [F] to mount.

System currently takes the player into third-person. Will allow players to remain in first-person in the future.

• New climbing system implemented for player characters.

• Improved animations with new climbing system

• Able to grab ledges to start a climb while in the air by holding the jump button. Useful for leaping to catch ledges

• Overhanging obstacles can now be climbed on (e.g. an overhanging roof).

• Generally improved detection of climbable surfaces and better decision making on what part of the obstacle to climb up.

• Rocks and other complex geometry can now be climbed (assuming surface is not too high or steep)

• Improved climbability of houses within Hanouten.

• Improvements to climbing out of water when at the water’s surface.

Added

• New Old Oak Motel location.

• Added location for "The Willows" trailer park and camping spot (WIP: still has some work needing doing)

• Added a new vehicle that can be found in the world.

• New gravel path material being used at "The Willows" camp site.

• Added: If the character is using a flashlight, enemies will be alerted to the player's presence if they are in the light cone.

• Added: Player is now much more visible to enemies while their light is turned on.

• Added: QuietPain outfit is now also available for Sophia.

• Added: Casual Summer outfit, only available for females currently.

• Added: Joggers outfit. Only available for females currently.

• Added: Father McCready character to Cross Bridges Church Safe-Zone.

• Added: Sister Sarah character to Cross Bridges Church Safe-Zone.

• Added: Decoration to Cross Bridges Church, ready for future quests and dialogue scenes.

• Added: JumpSuit outfit for Amy and Sophia.

• Added: Summer Breeze outfit for Amy and Sophia.

• Added: craftable cloth mask that can be crafted from cloth from the players inventory.

• Added: Treasure Raider Outfit.

• Added: Be My Valentine Outfit.

• Added: The Renegade II Outfit and Mask.

• Added: Missing cloth masks for Adrian.

• Added: Valkyries "Death Dealer" Outfit, Motorcycle Helmet and face mask.

• Added new Motorcycle Helmet that can be found in the world and purchased from traders.

• Added: Different flashlight tiers - now six different tier flashlights will give different brightness, different battery drain and different detection distance.

• Updated: Main menu to display new infected

• Updated: Some of the location images have been changed out in the player guide

• Updated: Visuals for all protagonist materials to not be so flat and have a bit more colour, may appear to be tanned at times.

• Updated: QuietPain outfits for Amy and Sophia.

• Updated: Sophia's model updated to more accurately represent a woman rather than a teenage girl.

• Updated: Extended roads from "The Willow" to Sapphire lake.

• Updated: Updated Trader Bruce with new visuals as a test for the new trader look.

• Updated: Removed trees on the train track.

• Updated: Improved audible range of bees in man-made bee hives (starting in the medical room in Driftwood no longer has the sound of bees outside).

• Updated: Improved handling for item placement i.e. ceiling items cannot be placed on the floor, floor items cannot be placed on the ceiling, wall items can only go on walls, etc.

• Updated: Respirators. Spores sickness is no longer random. Instead, respirators will filter all spores, but will lose condition each time they are needed.

Better respirators will last significantly longer. If a respirator becomes inoperable or the player is not wearing one, the character will breathe in spores and gain sickness.

• Updated: Vehicles now use a spawner and the majority of static spawned vehicles will be randomised.

• Updated: Adjusted positioning of light cones around lights in the Backwater Beacon gardening area.

• Updated: Replaced all the ladders in the world with new system

• Updated: Sophia Riggs Counsellor outfit adjusted to minimise clipping from tactical equipment / holsters.

• Updated: Removed being able to legacy meat item from traders.

• Updated: Adjusted trader camera for Jess in the medical centre

• Updated: Traders now sell an buy the new meat items and meals

• Updated: Infected and other melee NPCs can now climb using a new climbing system installed on the player.

Climbing should now perform better for NPCs and reduce the number of cases where NPCs can get stuck due to climbing.

• Updated: Smoke grenades now work by blocking visibility in an area, preventing ranged NPCs from engaging on their targets and potentially preventing NPCs from sighting their targets in the first place.

• Updated: Smoke grenades now available from looting military containers

• Updated: Traders will now sell and purchase the Beanie hat

• Updated: All non-equippable tools can now stack to a maximum of 25

• Updated: Beanie has now been added back into the loot rotation.

• Updated: Removed all large trees clipping out of the ground.

• Updated: Syphoning gas from vehicles will now fill partially full jerry cans before empty ones.

• Updated: Filling a vehicle with fuel will now change a full jerry can into an empty one.

• Updated: Infected NPCs around distressed NPCs in cars will no longer respawn every time a player re-enters the area. They will now only regenerate if the player leaves the area for an extended period of time.

Optimisations

• Optimisation: Major cleanup aimed at improving memory usage.

• Optimisation: Complete removal of old AI system content contributing to memory costs.

• Optimisation: Cleanup of legacy weapon/combat assets

• Optimisation: Memory improvements involving methods used to handle human NPC meshes, infected meshes, player meshes and player outfits.

• Optimisations: Improved memory usage for static items including pickup objects, campfires, object placement system and farming beds.

• Optimisation: Removed old shark assets being loaded into memory.

• Optimisation: Improved the way which NPC meshes are handled once the NPC has despawned.

• Optimisation: Memory improvements for infected and human meshes.

• Optimisations: Memory improvements for bears, deer, rabbits and boar meshes and animation systems.

• Optimised all protagonist textures, shared textures, reduced from 4k to 1k or lower to reduce load times and memory usage.

• Optimisation: Minor CPU cost improvement for bear animations.

• Optimisation: Improved memory usage for in-hand object interactions (e.g. eating something in the inventory, drinking coffee, using first aid, etc).

• Optimisation: Improved memory usage for first-person arms meshes.

• Optimisation: Improved memory usage of weapon meshes.

• Optimisation: Improved memory usage of infected neck gore on headshot kills.

• Optimisation: Removed old vehicle assets which were still being loaded into memory.

• Optimisation: Improved memory usage for AI controlled fish.

• Optimisation: Reduced average amount of climbing calculations running on infected.

Fixes

• Fixed crash often occurring when swimming in lakes

• Fixed disturbance birds not disturbing nearby NPCs if triggered by a vehicle or shooting.

• Fixed trade menu sometimes getting stuck on screen after pressing 'F' to close.

• Fixed player immediately starting dialog with a nearby NPC after pressing F to close the trade menu.

• Fixed sausages, cooked, burnt and cured having incorrect stats

• Fixed non stackable items having 0.00kg weight if not using a durability/condition value e.g. Scaffold Kit

• Fixed ducks being under the water at Sapphire Lake

• Fixed campfire spit not being able to receive base meat.

• Fixed vehicle storage not spoiling stored meat, fruit and veg.

• Fixed player tent not spoiling stored meat, fruit and veg.

• Fixed melee weapons not being usable and appearing in red on the HUD due to having no durability.

• Fixed getting stuck on the loading screen when starting in the Lone Wolf scenario.

• Fixed physics items dropped after using them being able to fling the player/NPCs into the sky.

• Fixed being able to pick up various permanent workbenches in the world.

• Fixed some NPCs having popup icons when being looked at by the character when then should not because they are not interactable.

• Fixed weapons receiving materials from other weapons when changing weapons.

• Fixed weapon attachments not being positioned correctly on the weapon after saving and loading.

• Fixed NPCs in the medical centre not lying on their beds.

• Fixed scavenger quests not spawning loot to progress the quest.

• Fixed: Rental units charge twice at time of rent and midnight.

• Fixed issues where NPCs could not be looted in another NPC has landed on top.

• Fixed not being able to rotate placeable objects.

• Fixed hair appearing through headwear after saving and loading.

• Fixed infected often standing stationary instead of dying.

• Fixed entered DLC items not unlocking on saved games.

• Fixed bears dropping legacy meat. They now dropping lean meat, intestines, hide and fat

• Fixed infected not playing roar animation.

• Fixed Robert Neville not allowing players to cancel rental agreements.

• Fixed Layton Basty not allowing for players to request loot retrieval.

• Fixed issues preventing characters from climbing on Hanouten houses

• Fixed rare situations where geometry would allow the player to climb through walls.

• Fixed issue where taking further damage after death can cause death screen to flicker

• Fixed infected being able to climb on smoke from smoke grenades

• Fixed smoke grenades blocking NPC bullets

• Fixed situation where infected could continue to attack the player after death

• Fixed Beanie hat bugs out when looking at the STRV watch or go into first-person and back to third-person

• Fixed vehicle spawns that were blocked in places or located in places no one would ever look.

• Fixed recoverable arrows that could block character's leg IKs.

• Fixed human NPCs animation issue causing them not to draw back their bows when shooting.

• Fixed various errors relating to the weapons system.

• Fixed car alarms not properly alerting nearby hostile NPCs.

• Fixed NPCs biographies not being added to player's guide after meeting new characters (biographies available for most, but not all NPCs at present).

• Fixed illegitimate areas in the Hanouten safezone where the player could take out their weapon.

• Fixed other miscellaneous objects in the world not activating as expected if approaching in a vehicle.

• Fixed player-built electrical actors not appearing active if the player leaves and returns in a vehicle.

• Fixed distressed NPCs in cars not always activating correctly if approaching in a vehicle.

• Fixed spore particles on infected eggs not activating when approaching in a vehicle.

• Fixed static pigs and horses not activating properly when approaching in a vehicle.

• Fixed security cameras not activating when approaching in a vehicle.

• Fixed quest spawns sometimes not activating NPCs when approaching in a vehicle.

• Fixed issue where lighting props would not activate when driving up in a vehicle.

• Fixed issues where Infected Nests would not activate if driving up to them in a vehicle.

• Fixed: Floating foliage around Sapphire lake.