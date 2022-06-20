June Housekeeping Update: Loud and Clear

Share · View all patches · Build 8913090 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 17:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Today we present you with a housekeeping update! This update focuses mostly on bug fixes and balancing with a couple of new features.

We hope this message comes through loud and clear - you’ve requested it and we’ve listened. You can now adjust individual player and radio volumes!

Full Sneak Peak:

If you haven’t heard we have partnered with Makeship to sell a limited edition Traitor Plushie - available until July 7th!

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:

Individual Player Volumes

Added Individual Player Volume sliders to allow players to adjust the voip volume on a per player basis.

Sliders are accessible in the lobby, and in game via the player list

Note: maxing out this slider will cause audio distortion.

Radio Volumes

Added a volume slider to increase voip volume from radius

Slider is accessible in the audio settings page.

Note: maxing out this slider will cause audio distortion.

Custom Game Flow Overhaul

The flow of creating a custom game has been changed to allow a simpler & faster creating of presets and lobbies

BALANCE CHANGES:

Challenge Cleanup: Fixed and added additional challenges (some listed in Bug Fixes)

Name Censoring: Adjusted the name censoring process to be more balanced across platforms and fixed some name censoring issues (some listed in Bug Fixes)

KNOWN ISSUES:

[Switch] User is unable to navigate to the Close button in the Players menu while using a controller. Note: You can close using touch screen functions

Player is unable to voice chat with Push To Talk setting while the ESC Menu is open

Hitting enter three times while in game doesn't allow the player to type and no text cursor appears in the chat box

Custom Blackout matches with the Cipher or Dig Site objectives selected will start with no first objective on the map

Electrical noise heard while entering loading screen for match

Thundersnow SFX can persist into a new game after escaping during event

Character model will have a square hair when wearing a hat or a bald head without a hat when the user equips a Ghillie Jacket and a Wild Cape

[Win 10] No Exit Game prompt appears after players presses ESC or the back button on a controller

"Selected Preset" does not update when the host selects a new preset in a custom lobby

BUG FIXES:

Fixed Custom Blackout matches with the Cipher or Dig Site objectives selected will start with no first objective on the map

Fixed location indicators not appearing in basic practice. Includes some more stripping of tutorial limits

Fixed name not being censored when joining lobby in Lobby Chat

Fixed Custom Blackout lobby will have the normal custom game icon in the Invites menu

Fixed player names missing when playing in crossplay games

Fixed instances when (Contribute To Join) text will not disappear after the user contributed to the community project

Fixed game fails to start normally when launching shortly after event rollover

Fixed censored forbidden names will appear differently to players set to different languages on the same lobby

Fixed event name on challenge bar overlaps or crowds text chat in lobby

Fixed lobby host displays uncensored name

Fixed censored usernames become uncensored if the player leaves then returns to a lobby of at least 4 other players

Fixed Older Xbox models can lose the ability to hear and/or communicate with other Xbox platform players lobbies

Fixed instances when Traitors can lose stackable items in their inventory when using Shift + Right Click on an unpurchased traitor crate item

Fixed instances when in Practice mode changes the players avatar to the original tutorial player

Fixed some text strings not showing correctly in challenges

(Xbox)Fixed "Baby Steps" achievement to complete tutorial is no longer applicable to match with other platforms

Removed the A.R.I.S.T.O.D.'s ability to interact with crates

Fixed "Current Objectives" display animation seems delayed when pressing L3 to display objectives

Fixed The progression challenge "Escape 50 times" appears as "Escape 500 times" in the "Helper" progression tree

Fixed the Craft 10 Bear Traps Timed challenge was making no progress

Fixed issues with the search function, after removing the user with no name from the friends list

Fixed timeline marker if the player dies to a lightning strike during the Thundersnow event

Fixed "Complete 3 matches where no survivors escape while playing as a traitor" challenge will fail if a survivor dies while using a sabotaged Fulton

Fixed missing character in pop up for report notification in Japanese language

Fixed text is misaligned, overlaps and overflows on the Report screen when selecting several of the supported languages

Added the use of the correct (i.e. possibly censored) names for players in the emote wheel.

Fixed the issue where the save popup was not showing up if there were any changes after the back button was being pressed

Fixed issue where the quit game prompt could no longer be opened on the main menu

Fixed crash that occurs after opening and closing Presets menu upon a fresh launch

Fixed instances for when users can remove false possible second objective beacons by walking around inside of the Cabin

Fixed traitor roles becoming unselectable via controller in the practice mode menu after exiting the menu from the Objectives screen

Fixed issue with the preferred game mode popup becoming invisible after hosting a custom game.

Fixed current objectives UI animation from replaying when enabling the UI again after hiding it

Fixed issue where items in your inventory could disappear when using Shift + Right Click on the same unpurchased item in a Traitor crate

Fixed instance in when a player gets stuck interacting with a bunker console if another player cancels their interaction with a console before the action is complete or if they interact with the console while the player is using an Unlock ability

Fixed issue where the player could get stuck interacting with a bunker terminal when another player activates another terminal at the same time

Fixed bear traps teleporting to the cabin after getting disarmed

Added updated low post process profile for flashbang effect

Corrected/added item IDs for a few challenges

Fixed sub issue mentioned in ticket where enter key would not send lobby text chat messages when the Windows keyboard is set to Chinese

Added additional checks to ensure challenge and reward data pulled down actually exists

Added more items to count as "warmth" items for use warmth related item challenges

Sabotaged fulton escape will no longer track the boarded player as escaped

Fixed position of controller labels in settings menu to avoid text overlap

Added poisoned food items as valid items for consume food item challenge

Minor fixes for some challenges

Added Explosive Crossbow as valid item for kill wolves with crossbow challenge

Fixed incorrect threshold for open cipher bunker challenge

Fixed missing name to Gold Cleaver item

Fixed wrong threshold on escape task in Helper progression tree

Large female backpack strap fixed.

Fixed pride Jackets will wrap properly around the medium male player.

Fixed visible gap between arm and hands when wearing intersex sweater in medium female.

Fixed Jeremy to feel “fluffier”

Fixed Lab Roof being accessible

Fixed players getting stuck on collision in Gondola's south tile

Ram Skull Hat clipping with Ghillie suit fixed

Fixed Equipping certain Hats with certain Jackets are not displayed properly on the avatar in the Character tab

NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

New store items available at approximately 2:30PM EST

Keep your feedback coming!

As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.

Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!