Hipster Cafe update for 10 June 2022

Faster mid - late game research, increased effect of staff equipment

Share · View all patches · Build 8913046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


I've just set the latest build live. This one includes a whole bunch of fixes to the staff equipment, including new animations for some of the equipment that didn't have them.

The staff equipment now has a much bigger impact on how fast the staff will perform the different tasks, so there should be a more visible improvement in speed when they're using the upgraded equipment.

In addition the research point cost for the mid/late game tech has been reduced quite a bit. This means that the speed of research in mid / late game should be much faster, especially if you also upgrade the research equipment.

There is also a bunch of smaller fixes, spelling and other string corrections.

Thanks again to everyone who have provided and keep providing feedback. You're awesome!

