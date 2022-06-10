Police Detective Update 4.0

-New police system where you encounter different types of cops causing you to have to think a bit more about your next move.
-Loyalty System is now fully integrated with the other game systems. If you treat your crew good, they are less likely to Turn on you.
-Detective may question you if you are under investigation
-Build an office in your warehouse to conduct business out of. You will no longer have to look for opportunities in the park and on the streets.
-Crew members can now snitch on you.
-Price adjustments
-Bail descriptions
-Fixed bug were the number of years in jail was incorrect
-Distributors now level up and sell more drugs with each level
-Run Simulation accounts for the variability of the new police system
If you happen to find any new bugs please let me know so I can squash the with extreme prejudice.
Changed files in this update