 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 10 June 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.146 - Laser Focus

Share · View all patches · Build 8913044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update adjusts laser visuals to be more saturated and match better with other artwork. A new particle effect has been added at laser target as well.

Bombers will now stop pursuing the Player Ship if it warps or explodes. This reduces pressure upon using a Continue in the face of a full Bomber squadron.

The maximum possible Challenge or Timed Mode Rank will now be displayed beneath the current rank.

Things seem pretty stable, so probably 2.0.7 will be set for general release soon.

  • Improvements:

    • The maximum possible Challenge or Timed Mode Rank will now be displayed beneath the current rank.
    • Bombers will stop pursuing the Player Ship if it warps or explodes.
    • Saturation and bloom of Lasers adjusted to match better with other artwork.
    • Added particle effect at laser target.

Changed depots in bleedingedge branch

View more data in app history for build 8913044
Depot 1805961
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link