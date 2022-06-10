BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.7.146 - Laser Focus

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

This update adjusts laser visuals to be more saturated and match better with other artwork. A new particle effect has been added at laser target as well.

Bombers will now stop pursuing the Player Ship if it warps or explodes. This reduces pressure upon using a Continue in the face of a full Bomber squadron.

The maximum possible Challenge or Timed Mode Rank will now be displayed beneath the current rank.

Things seem pretty stable, so probably 2.0.7 will be set for general release soon.