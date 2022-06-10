Plans for the nearest future: Daily Challenges and more

Challenge Editor for Steam version of Fly Corp is available, but that's only the beginning. Of course, not all of its potential is fully utilized because it's not very easy to share the scenarios. In a future update we'd like to implement uploading scenarios to the server, rating them and other functionality. But this is not the easiest task, so we'll have to wait a little. We'll release some more interesting updates beforehand.

On this week, we'll release an update for Challenge Editor. You will be able to add texts for any language - the selected translation will be shown to players. If the player has English set as game language, English text will be displayed. If German, German will be displayed if it's present. Also, we'll fix some of the bugs. As always, the full list is coming along with the update itself. Daily scenarios. Each day will feature its own unique scenario. It will be available for only one day. Of course, there will be leaderboard for each one. As we wrote, you can send us your scenario as a candidate for Daily section! Settings for color-blind people. In our game, colors are playing a crtitical role in gameplay. It makes it almost impossible to play for color-blind people. We've been planning to fix this problem for a long time and finally, we'll fix it. Maybe, we'll post an article about this problem and how we prepared this update for release. Patches and bugfixes and routing system rework. Now some players have problems with performance when building routes if there are many cities are unlocked and many routes are created. We'll fix the problem by implementing the all-new route searcher.

Of course it's not everything we have in plans. We'll tell you more in later posts.

*Screenshot by Amigo Santa.

