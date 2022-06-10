 Skip to content

CYNOROID FORSAKEN update for 10 June 2022

20220611 UPDATE! It's much lighter now!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's much lighter now!

Mines work well on pink balloon daemons.
The behavior of missiles has been made more docile.

It's probably a lot lighter.
(It seems that the physical behavior of items was still being calculated off-screen.)

