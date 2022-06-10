20220611 UPDATE! It's much lighter now!

It's much lighter now!
Mines work well on pink balloon daemons.
The behavior of missiles has been made more docile.
It's probably a lot lighter.
(It seems that the physical behavior of items was still being calculated off-screen.)
Changed files in this update