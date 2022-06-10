Thank you for playing Card Shark.

We tried to make a game that was unlike but to do that, tough design decisions had to be made. While it isn't a game for everyone, we are so glad that many of you have enjoyed the experience for what it is. The tension and stakes, the learning and progression, the themes and presentation. These are just a few of the elements we wanted to convey and our players understand that.

We are also very grateful that you've stayed patient despite the bugs!

Since launching last week, we've been hard at work to address the issues you reported here in the Steam forums, in our Discord server and on social media. We still have more improvements to make, but we wanted to get these ones to you ASAP.

Version 1.1 includes these fixes and changes: