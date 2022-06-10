Thank you for playing Card Shark.
We tried to make a game that was unlike but to do that, tough design decisions had to be made. While it isn't a game for everyone, we are so glad that many of you have enjoyed the experience for what it is. The tension and stakes, the learning and progression, the themes and presentation. These are just a few of the elements we wanted to convey and our players understand that.
We are also very grateful that you've stayed patient despite the bugs!
Since launching last week, we've been hard at work to address the issues you reported here in the Steam forums, in our Discord server and on social media. We still have more improvements to make, but we wanted to get these ones to you ASAP.
Version 1.1 includes these fixes and changes:
- Gambling House: Fixed softlock when not pouring enough wine.
- Salon: Fixed looping back to Limbo after failures against the Comte.
- First Salon Carriage: Fixed incorrect dialogue for pincer shuffle variations.
- Chateau: Fixed soft lock occurring mid deal if no card is stolen in Sticky Hand.
- Cour des Miracles: Intro cut-scene now plays correctly when loading a save game.
- Versaille: Fixed softlock in final round.
- Theatre: Prevented Comte from sitting in first seat in strategy 16.
- Second Deal: Fixed issues with input being remembered during dialogue.
- Pincer Shuffle: Explanations can no longer get stuck when single-shuffling / injogging in final shuffle pass.
- Full Harvest: Fixed mouse inputs being queued.
- Permadeath: Unlocked strategies are no longer deleted on permadeath.
- Endgame: Re-playing a completed game starts back at the tavern, with skip privileges and retained strategies.
- Map: Fixed getting stuck with nowhere to go because returning to the Camp is unavailable.
- Options menu: No longer loses focus when navigating with the gamepad shoulder buttons.
- Difficulty screen: Italian text no longer overflows.
Changed files in this update