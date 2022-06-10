The Quarry is available now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rise and shine, campers! Your first day at Camp Hackett starts now! The Quarry is finally here, so we whipped up a little release trailer to prep you for a terrifying summer camp experience you'll never forget.

The fate of all nine teenage camp counselors are in your hands. Can you save them from certain death? Or will you throw them directly into danger? It's up to you. Every decision shapes your unique story from a tangled web of possibilities. Any character can be the star of the show—or die before daylight comes.

How will your story unfold?