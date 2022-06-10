Version 0.9.8 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got an exciting update for you this week! This week is the Police Station update!

I've been feeling that the cop AI has been getting a little stale, with them still trying to quarantine when they are almost eradicated, so I've given them the option to withdraw to a designated police station for fun last stand scenarios.

On the cop settings screen there is a new option:

With this you are now allowed to assign one block as the "police station". What does this mean?

It means that once the amount of cops in the simulation drops below a threshold you specify (I've set the default to 75% at the moment) they will fall back to the station to have their last stand.

I hope you enjoy the latest update!