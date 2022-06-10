Version 1.10

New Content
New Unit: Ezken
Fire an orb in the direction of the furthest enemy that passes through all units, dealing [85/130/220] pierce damage to enemies or healing allies for the same amount.
New Power: Displacement
At the start of battle, swap the bearer's position with the furthest enemy in the same row. The bearer additionally takes [25%/35%/50%] less damage for the first [4/5/7] seconds of battle.
General
- Changes to the pool to make rolls more consistent later on in the match.
- You are no longer able to play two copies of the same unit but once a unit has reached level three you will no longer draw additional copies in the shop (Identical to how Powers work).
- Updated German translations.
Changed files in this update