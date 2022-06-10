Hi everyone! Like every week here comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

We know that a lot of Hack and Slime players are waiting for new content, and we're working on it, but we've made the decision to put out a big improvement update for this Friday.

Now the game is more dynamic, fast, and satisfying, especially at the beginning. It prevents the player from getting lost and opens up the possibility of introducing more quests, and those quests are coming very soon. We have also added a very important change in the gameplay, the new camera system allows us to create levels with much more verticality, even ascending or descending levels, which will greatly enrich the gameplay.

It would help us a lot in ensuring the QA of Hack and Slime if you start a new game and see for yourself the changes we have made.

Very soon we will upload the content update you ask us for.

Thank you very much to all.

Changelog

Changes have been made to The Sewers 1 to make the first mission faster.

Changes have been made to the pit to increase game speed.

Added an elevator to The Pit.

Changed the elevator scene to show The Pit button.

Drop rolls have been adjusted to make it easier to get magical and rare items.

The game camera has been changed to give more verticality to the gameplay.

Fixed a bug in calculating damage to Corid based on armor.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze in Humble Village.

Elevators will now activate and save the game just by approaching them.

Graphics and sound warnings have been added that warn of the activation of the elevators.

Fixed a bug that placed enemy tombstones in front of Andariel.

Fixed a bug that made Slimes invulnerable if 2 or more overlapping.

Fixed a bug that prevented wells from displaying the button to interact.

Fixed a bug that allowed equipment to be picked up without pressing ALT or LT.

Fixed a bug that showed the "Pocket full" message even though there was space available in the pocket.

Blacksmithing performance and stats/inventory panel have been optimized.

Access to The Sewers 1 from The Sewers 2 now requires a key.

Accessing The Mortuary from Catacombs 2 now requires a key.

Fixed a bug related to Hyper Dash that would permanently reduce Corid's movement speed.

Mission 1 conversations have been shortened.

Tips on the elevator loading scene have been added.

The sales prices of all types and oddities of parts have been updated.

Pending changes