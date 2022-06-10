Bugfixes and Polish 3 for Patch 0.05b

Share · View all patches · Build 8912801 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 16:09:36 UTC by Wendy

Bugfixes:

Possible bugfix for level generator clipping.

Fix for flashlight not working if set to a mouse control.

Fix for player teleporting when holding movement keys with the PDA evidences open.

Fixed being able to cancel death & getting hurt by going into the pause menu.

Fixed Air Particles Sensor not using proper distance scaling, confusing players.

Fixed Reactor Core turning off instantly when infected and thus being unable to power on again.

Fixed Reactor Core power surges not working, when infected the Reactor Core will now randomly turn on and off ~20 times before shutting down permanently.

Fixed Life Support not powering back on after the power in the ship has been turned back on.

Fixed infection monster sounds cutting off when the hunt ends.

Possible fix for glowsticks dropping through the floor.

Fixed Reprogrammer not syncing properly.

Fixed Reprogrammer not killing infection if used client-side.

Fixed Oxygen Scrubber infection source teleport ability not working.

Possible fix for infection source getting stuck in the airlock.

Fixed spectator mode speeds being wrong.



Polish:

Players ranked up way too quickly, making the difficulty scaling go up way too fast. So there's been a couple changes:

Changed the way the difficulty ranking is calculated.

Changed how the player rank is calculated, this also means you need to get more XP the higher your rank is.

Mission rewards have been scaled down somewhat, so players can't get thousands of XP in one mission anymore.



The infection also has had some changes:

Reactor Core infection now becomes faster/stronger when infecting warm areas and slower/weaker when infection cold areas.

Electrical Maintenance infection now becomes faster/stronger when infecting powered areas and slower/weaker when infecting unpowered areas.

The infection hunt radius now depends more on Mission difficulty.

Infection monster now gets a big speed boost if you use the wrong weapon on it.



Misc. polish: