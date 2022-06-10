 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disinfection update for 10 June 2022

Bugfixes and Polish 3 for Patch 0.05b

Share · View all patches · Build 8912801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

    • Possible bugfix for level generator clipping.
    • Fix for flashlight not working if set to a mouse control.
    • Fix for player teleporting when holding movement keys with the PDA evidences open.
    • Fixed being able to cancel death & getting hurt by going into the pause menu.
    • Fixed Air Particles Sensor not using proper distance scaling, confusing players.
    • Fixed Reactor Core turning off instantly when infected and thus being unable to power on again.
    • Fixed Reactor Core power surges not working, when infected the Reactor Core will now randomly turn on and off ~20 times before shutting down permanently.
    • Fixed Life Support not powering back on after the power in the ship has been turned back on.
    • Fixed infection monster sounds cutting off when the hunt ends.
    • Possible fix for glowsticks dropping through the floor.
    • Fixed Reprogrammer not syncing properly.
    • Fixed Reprogrammer not killing infection if used client-side.
    • Fixed Oxygen Scrubber infection source teleport ability not working.
    • Possible fix for infection source getting stuck in the airlock.
    • Fixed spectator mode speeds being wrong.

Polish:
Players ranked up way too quickly, making the difficulty scaling go up way too fast. So there's been a couple changes:

    • Changed the way the difficulty ranking is calculated.
    • Changed how the player rank is calculated, this also means you need to get more XP the higher your rank is.
    • Mission rewards have been scaled down somewhat, so players can't get thousands of XP in one mission anymore.

The infection also has had some changes:

    • Reactor Core infection now becomes faster/stronger when infecting warm areas and slower/weaker when infection cold areas.
    • Electrical Maintenance infection now becomes faster/stronger when infecting powered areas and slower/weaker when infecting unpowered areas.
    • The infection hunt radius now depends more on Mission difficulty.
    • Infection monster now gets a big speed boost if you use the wrong weapon on it.

Misc. polish:

    • Added a mission timer which tells you how long it took you to do the mission. We are planning on adding a Leaderboard in later updates, with highest rank and shortest mission time.
    • The flashlight of other players now attaches properly to the head, so it rotates and moves when the player looks up & down.
    • Reprogrammer now only detects the infection source if it's the right weapon, so it can no longer be used to find the infection source every time.
    • Changed the way ships are defined as "small", "medium" and "large". It should be more accurate now.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link