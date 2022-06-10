Bugfixes and Polish 3 for Patch 0.05b

Bugfixes:
- Possible bugfix for level generator clipping.
- Fix for flashlight not working if set to a mouse control.
- Fix for player teleporting when holding movement keys with the PDA evidences open.
- Fixed being able to cancel death & getting hurt by going into the pause menu.
- Fixed Air Particles Sensor not using proper distance scaling, confusing players.
- Fixed Reactor Core turning off instantly when infected and thus being unable to power on again.
- Fixed Reactor Core power surges not working, when infected the Reactor Core will now randomly turn on and off ~20 times before shutting down permanently.
- Fixed Life Support not powering back on after the power in the ship has been turned back on.
- Fixed infection monster sounds cutting off when the hunt ends.
- Possible fix for glowsticks dropping through the floor.
- Fixed Reprogrammer not syncing properly.
- Fixed Reprogrammer not killing infection if used client-side.
- Fixed Oxygen Scrubber infection source teleport ability not working.
- Possible fix for infection source getting stuck in the airlock.
- Fixed spectator mode speeds being wrong.
Polish:
Players ranked up way too quickly, making the difficulty scaling go up way too fast. So there's been a couple changes:
- Changed the way the difficulty ranking is calculated.
- Changed how the player rank is calculated, this also means you need to get more XP the higher your rank is.
- Mission rewards have been scaled down somewhat, so players can't get thousands of XP in one mission anymore.
The infection also has had some changes:
- Reactor Core infection now becomes faster/stronger when infecting warm areas and slower/weaker when infection cold areas.
- Electrical Maintenance infection now becomes faster/stronger when infecting powered areas and slower/weaker when infecting unpowered areas.
- The infection hunt radius now depends more on Mission difficulty.
- Infection monster now gets a big speed boost if you use the wrong weapon on it.
Misc. polish:
- Added a mission timer which tells you how long it took you to do the mission. We are planning on adding a Leaderboard in later updates, with highest rank and shortest mission time.
- The flashlight of other players now attaches properly to the head, so it rotates and moves when the player looks up & down.
- Reprogrammer now only detects the infection source if it's the right weapon, so it can no longer be used to find the infection source every time.
- Changed the way ships are defined as "small", "medium" and "large". It should be more accurate now.
