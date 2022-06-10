Upcoming - Fixes, Minor Updates, and More!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week is an announcement week, with the new major update launching last week, and we have a minor update planned for next week including 2 new components and loads of fixes!

Next weeks update includes 2 new components for performing tasks normally performed manually - with a vehicle. We are adding a new welder component that can repair vehicles, and a new interaction component that can press buttons and open doors. This enables players to create remote operated vehicles that can perform repair and maintenance tasks. These new components are in response to the fantastic player feedback we have received about the new underwater update, and they will go a long way to giving new functionality and purpose to ROVs.

Our development plans continue as normal, with several minor updates in the works. The next few minor updates include new features, many of which are interesting new components. As always, we prefer to share info only once the update is ready to avoid disappointment. We look forward to releasing this new minor updates to the usual schedule, which is every 2 weeks.

We have also been working on several big updates, which we expect to release as major updates or over time as minor updates. One update in particular is coming together really well, and we are getting really excited about other ways we could improve and expand it into something much bigger. So, we are considering greatly expanding that update into something far bigger than a major update, and perhaps a whole new DLC, but no decision has been made yet. It will all make more sense when we are further along and can share more info and made more decisions!

As always, we look forward to your thoughts and feedback. See you here next week for the minor update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers