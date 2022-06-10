Patch 1.0.9 is now live!

We’ve fixed bugs, added polish here and there, but also made some gameplay changes.

Encumbrance replaces bulk in the inventory: you can place items in slots that would have been blocked, but if you do you’ll get the Encumbered status. In addition, some skills were adapted or added that allows you to reduce the encumbrance caused by certain types of items.

We’ve also brought back the ‘Pray for Help’ function from Unexplored 1. This function works similar to the Escape option: clear your hands and hold left mouse button/right trigger for Pray for Help, or hold right mouse button/left trigger for Escape.

Pray for Help allows you to overcome barriers and other problems but you risk retribution when you use it often. If you only use it to overcome blocking obstacles you feel are generation bugs, you should be fine.

Gameplay changes

Replaces bulk with encumbrance: you can place items in slots lost due to encumbrance but when you do you get the Encumbered status.

Changes ‘armored combat’ skill to reduce the encumbrance caused by armors and shields.

Adds two skills to reduce the encumbrance caused by weapons and other gear respectively.

Reduces the number of extra draws for Guile, Courtesy, Diplomacy, Intimidation, Spirit Lore, and Mystic Traditions.

Reduces the damage bonus of the Marksman trait.

Reduces the damage bonus of many Sigil enchantments.

Nerfs Flowing enchantment: it now reduces cooldown after an attack by 25% and after a parry by 50%.

Quality of Life Improvements

Sigil forges automatically recharge your magic items if you are close to them.

Blocks the pick-up animation if you are carrying an active light source.

Presets are restored when you pick-up your weapon from a forge.

Hope bar displays current hope points, and not the current number of hope traits.

