Hi everyone,

We're SO excited to say that Freshly Frosted is out now!! We've put so much love into this game and we hope you enjoy your time playing it. Get it now through June 17th for a 10% discount!

If you have the time, we'd love to see your reviews on Steam! We're a small team and we want to hear your feedback.

Be sure to check out the Wholesome Direct showcase on June 11 to see more Freshly Frosted content!